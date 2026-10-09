Kolkata's Anmol Biscuits has emerged as a competitor to established biscuit brands. The homegrown biscuit maker started as a small venture and has now released an initial public offering (IPO). The company started selling Rs 5 biscuit packets in the villages of West Bengal. The product proved so popular that it is now sold in millions of stores across India.





How Anmol Biscuits Started



The founder of the venture, Baijnath Choudhary, began his entrepreneurial journey with a trading company. Originally from Haryana, Choudhary always wanted to build something of his own. He built a factory in Dankuni in 1994.



When Anmol Biscuits was founded, companies such as Britannia had already established themselves in major Indian towns. With limited funds, Anmol Biscuits decided to go in a different direction. It focused on the small towns of West Bengal, where the biscuit had not caught on as a product. At Rs 5 a packet, the brand offered a better margin to shopkeepers than reputed brands.



Another strategy adopted by the company was building factories close enough that the shopkeepers do not run out of stock. After the idea became successful, Anmol adopted the same playbook in Bihar and Odisha. Its products soon gained popularity worldwide.



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Anmol Biscuits brings in over Rs 2,000 crore in revenue, with one-fifth of it coming from West Bengal alone, as per Times of India. The company has over 6,000 distributors throughout India.



Anmol Biscuits also expanded its product line into cakes, cookies, and croissants. Its brands include Dream Lite, Butter Bake, Yummy, and Mazza.



According to the F&S Report mentioned in the company's draft red herring prospectus, Anmol was the fourth-largest biscuit brand in India by sales value in FY26. The firm was also the sixth-largest cake brand in the country.



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