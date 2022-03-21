Besides Indian food, it is the Indo-Chinese cuisine that has the hearts of foodies across the country. The tantalising flavours of spring rolls, chilli chicken and chow mein just scream indulgence! The cuisine takes the best flavour from the Indian cuisine and adds a spicy twist to Chinese dishes, making it suit the spice palate of Indians. Indo-Chinese is so popular now, that you can easily find these popular dishes on every restaurant menu and even on the streets! Our love for this delicious cuisine has helped us find the recipe of an extremely popular Indo-Chinese dish that is very popular among foodies; it is none other than Salt and Pepper Chicken.





The name might make you think that this chicken dish only has salt and pepper, but the truth is that this Indo-Chinese delicacy is filled with vibrant flavours, thanks to the use of a variety of spices. Salt and pepper chicken can be enjoyed as a snack and as the main course, depending on your preferences. The preparation for this dish is very similar to that of Chilli chicken.

Salt And Pepper Chicken Recipe: How To Make Indo-Chinese Style Salt And Pepper Chicken At Home

Marinate chicken strips in salt, sesame oil, egg yolk and a few spoons of egg white. Next, add cornstarch and potato starch to the marinated chicken, mix it well. Deep fry the marinated chicken in a kadhai till they are golden brown and crisp.





Crush the peppercorn in a mortar, if you don't have a mortar just use pepper powder. Heat oil on a wok, saute garlic and red chillies. Add onions, capsicums, sugar, salt and sesame oil. Next, add the fried chicken to the wok and season it with crushed pepper. Garnish with spring onions.





Pair this hot and spicy salt and pepper chicken with either fried rice or Hakka noodles, whatever you prefer to eat! You can also eat it as a filling snack.





Sounds delicious, right?! Make this scrumptious Indo-Chinese chicken and surprise your family with your culinary skills. Do tell us in the comments section how you liked this.



