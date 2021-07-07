We all love to indulge in different cuisines. From pasta to ramen, we all have come a long way trying inter-continental dishes. But before this, when the café culture was not so popular, one of our favourite foods to indulge in was Indo-Chinese. You can easily find this cuisine anywhere in the country. But let's admit, the desi Chinese served in the local shops tastes much better than the ones we might make at home. Even though we have tried making many desi Chinese dishes at our home, getting that 'bazaar wala taste' is something which we are still trying to accomplish. So, if you are still trying to achieve that unique and lip-smacking taste, then let us tell you that you can get that flavour easily using some schezwan sauce!





(Also Read: Cooking Tips: How To Make Preservative-Free Schezwan Sauce At Home)





No Indo-Chinese is complete without schezwan sauce. Whether it is to add more spicy and garlicky flavour or give it a fiery colour, most chefs use Schezwan sauce to amp up their preparations. From mixing it in the food to serving it as an accompaniment- we bring you some Indo-Chinese recipes where you can use the delicious schezwan sauce!

Here Are 5 Easy Ways To Amp Up Your Indo Chinese With Schezwan Sauce

1. Schezwan Chowmein

Of course, the first on the list had to be chowmein! There is hardly any person who does not like a bowl full of chowmein. And when it's mixed with the flavours of schezwan sauce, the taste of this dish becomes spicier and saucier. So next time you are making chowmein, add some schezwan sauce to it. For the full recipe of Schezwan Chowmein, click here.

There is hardly any person who does not chowmein

2. Schezwan Chicken





Cooked in oriental flavours and vegetables, this dish is an explosion of taste and will fill your kitchen with aroma. The mix of sauces in schezwan chicken gives it a fiery flavour that people of all ages will love. For the recipe, click here.

It is cooked in oriental flavours and vegetables

3. Schezwan Fried Rice





Have some leftover rice? Make an Indo-Chinese dish with it! To cook schezwan fried rice, you don't need any fancy ingredients. Just toss rice with some veggies, soy sauce, vinegar, salt, pepper and schezwan sauce to cook this dish. You can easily make this in under 15 minutes. Click here for the full recipe.

You can easily make this in under 15 minutes.

4. Stuffed Eggplant With Schezwan Sauce





This unique dish is super yummy, and it is a good way to get your kids to eat eggplant. Mixed with vegetables, eggplant, cottage cheese, and spices prepare this as a side dish at your next dinner party and impress your guests. See the recipe here.





5. Paneer Schezwan Gravy





A good and hearty gravy is loved by all, especially when it's full of veggies and oriental flavours. The fried paneer and thick gravy made out of soy sauce, vinegar, chilli sauce and schezwan sauce come together to form this dish. You can pair it with chowmein or fried rice, and it will taste equally delicious with both!





Make these schezwan recipes at your home and let us know how you liked them.



