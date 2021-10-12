While weekends are saved for elaborate and time-consuming recipes, weekdays are spent trying to figure out some quick and easy ways to move from one meal to the other. Subsequently, we end up sticking to the plain boring dal and roti or order in food from a nearby eatery. And if we ever do try making something with the ingredients in hand, these kitchen experiments don't always turn out great. Much agreeable? So, on days when you are pressed for time or just can't think of a way to use all the veggies you have in the pantry, this delicious Gujarati dish will come to your rescue. It is a one-pot mixed vegetable stuffed curry that has everything healthy and wholesome. It is Gujarati Sambhariyu Shaak.





Sambhariyu shaak is easy and fuss-free veg curry you can make

Vegetables like potatoes, ivy gourds, egg plans, chilies etc are usually available in almost every Indian kitchen. You can mix all these ingredients together and make a simple yet delicious one-pot curry to go with your rice or roti. Take these vegetables and slit them, stuff with a spicy and tangy mixture made of crushed coriander, besan, powdered masalas, and some lemon juice. Once all the vegetables are stuffed, add in a pressure cooker and let it cook for 2-3 whistles and that's it! That's how easy it is to prepare this typical Gujarati curry at home. This sure does feel like the best way to utilize all the extra veggies lying around, right? You can also add this curry to the list of your quick weeknight recipes.

How To Make Sambhariyu Shaak l Sambhariyu Shaak recipe:

In a bowl add some besan, roughly ground peanut powder, coconut powder, chili and ginger paste, some dried spices like red chili powder, cumin powder along with lemon juice, and some oil. Add freshly cut coriander leaves and mix them well. Stuff the mixture inside the veggies.





In a pressure cooker, heat some oil, add cardamom and bay leaf, tomato puree and let it cook for some time. Add the stuffing if you have some extra left and then go in with the veggies. Pressure cook this for 2 whistles and serve hot.





Try making this easy-peasy one-pot Gujarati recipe the next time you are pressed on time or in no mood to cook. Let us know how it turns out in the comments below