Recently, I attended my niece's impromptu birthday party. Despite my sister feeling under the weather, she decided to throw a last-minute celebration for her 8-year-old. As we all know, kids' birthday parties are synonymous with joy, games, laughter, and, of course, delicious food! The spread at my niece's party featured an array of delectable dishes, including noodles, pizza, waffles, and more. Among these tempting treats, one appetizer stood out - Samosa sticks, a delightful twist on the traditional crispy and flaky samosas served on a stick. Given my niece's love for samosas (who can resist them?), my sister surprised us with this handheld version of the snack, perfect for dipping in ketchup and chutney. Unsurprisingly, both my niece and I just loved it! So, I'm excited to share this incredibly simple yet creative recipe for handheld samosa sticks with you. Keep reading to discover more!





Samosas are spicy and flavourful!

Photo Credit: iStock



What Makes Samosas An Amazing Party Snack?

Crispy, flaky and crunchy, samosas make for an amazing party snack because of their delectable taste and versatility. Not just potatoes, spices or peas, but you can also fill samosas with meat, nuts, veggies, spices and herbs, and it would taste equally delicious. Even in the vegetarian version of samosa, you can add as many vegetables and spices to the filling. Usually, samosa filling is high in spices but you can adjust its taste as per your preference.

Is It Necessary To Deep Fry Samosas?

No! You can definitely make a healthier version of samosas by altering its ingredients. The outer layer of samosa is made with maida (all-purpose flour) but can easily be replaced with wheat flour. The only difference between wheat flour and maida samosas is the taste, the former tastes a bit nutty and is dense. Instead of deep-frying samosas, you can air fry them. This would result in lesser oil usage and more flavours!

Samosa sticks are easy to make.

Photo Credit: iStock

How To Make Samosa Sticks: Recipe To Make Samosa Sticks At Home

Samosa sticks can be made easily with simple ingredients found in your pantry. All it takes is 30 minutes of your time and this appetizer will be ready to wow your guests. All you need to do is prepare the samosa filling by mashing boiled potatoes, mixing spices, and cooking it on a low flame for 5-8 minutes.





Then take samosa wrappers and fill them with a spoonful of this mixture. Roll them tightly to form a cone, and insert a wooden spoon in its bottom edge. Deep fry them to golden perfection and serve hot with tomato ketchup or coriander chutney.





Read the full recipe here.

Bonus Tip

You can add a bit of surprise to the samosa filling by adding sweet corn and shredded cheese. Wrap the wooden sticks with aluminium foil and serve!





