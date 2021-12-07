With a hot cup of tea in our hands, we love to spend time with our family, or with ourselves, relaxing and bonding. The evening tea calls for de-stressing from the long day of work. While we all love chai, it just feels incomplete without some delicious snacks to compliment the flavours of tea. The most popular snack that is often paired with chai is the classic samosa. The crispy samosa with soft and masaledaar aloo stuffing just sings to the heart of every desi foodie! Our love for samosa has helped us find a unique samosa recipe that would go perfect with the evening tea - egg samosa.





Biting into egg samosa gives a burst of delicious and aromatic flavours that will make you fall in love with samosa all over again. The samosa is stuffed with a masala mixture of carrots, potatoes and eggs, making it crispy on the outside and soft on the inside.

This samosa is stuffed with eggs.

How To Make Egg Samosa | Easy Egg Samosa Recipe:

You will need to prepare the egg stuffing and the samosa dough. For the samosa dough, mix together maida, baking powder, salt, onion seeds and oil. Knead the mixture into a smooth dough. Let it rest for a while.





Next, take a pan and sauté onion and green chillies in oil. Once the onions turn golden, add the potatoes and carrot. Season the mixture with salt and coriander leaves. Cook it till it is soft and mushy. Crack the eggs in and keep stirring the mixture till the egg is cooked.





Make tiny round chapatis out of the dough and stuff them with egg stuffing. Seal them into small triangles. Deep fry the samosas till they are golden brown.





Click here for the step-by-step recipe for Egg Samosa.





Serve these hot and crispy samosas with chutney or ketchup and you will have a delicious party snack.





Try out this easy egg samosa recipe and do tell us in the comments section how you liked it!



