Sawan 2024: The monsoon season is finally here, bringing a respite from the scorching heat of the months-long summer. With the nippy weather and fresh showers, comes a range of festivals to amp up the season with much fervour and enthusiasm. The auspicious 'Sawan ka mahina' begins soon. Also referred to as 'Shravan maas', it is the fifth month according to the Hindu lunisolar calendar, dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. The devotees offer their pujas throughout the month, eat sattvik food and perform various rituals, especially observing vrat on Mondays (somwar). Traditionally, there are four to five 'Sawan ka Somwar' in the entire month, when devotees throng different Shiva temples across the country. According to drikpanchang.com, many people observe sixteen Mondays or 'Solah Somwar' fasting from the first Monday of Sawan month. The Tuesdays of this month are dedicated to Goddess Parvati, when the devotees perform 'Mangal Gauri Vrat'.

Sawan 2024: When Does 'Sawan Ka Mahina' Begins? When Is The First 'Sawan Somwar' Of 2024?

As per drikpanchang.com, there is usually a difference of 15 days in the starting time of Shravan month in different regions. "In Purnimant calendar, followed by North Indian states, Shravan month starts fifteen days before Amanta calendar." the website reads. This year, 'Sawan ka mahina' in North India begins on July 22 and ends on August 19, 2024.

First Sawan Somwar Vrat - July 22, 2024

Second Sawan Somwar Vrat - July 29, 2024

Third Sawan Somwar Vrat - August 5, 2024

Fourth Sawan Somwar Vrat - August 12, 2024

Fifth Sawan Somwar Vrat - August 19, 2024

In several other states, including Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Goa, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, the month begins on August 5 and ends on September 3, 2024.

First Sawan Somwar Vrat - August 5, 2024

Second Sawan Somwar Vrat - August 12, 2024

Third Sawan Somwar Vrat - August 19, 2024

Fourth Sawan Somwar Vrat - August 26, 2024

Fifth Sawan Somwar Vrat - September 2, 2024

(source: www.drikpanchang.com)





Sawan 2024 Fasting Tips: 5 Dietary Tips To Keep In Mind While Observing Vrat:

1. Drink a lot of water:

Hydration is the key. While you are not on 'nirjala vrat' during this time, there are some restrictions on what you can eat and what you should avoid. Hence, to compensate for the same and keep your body working smoothly, add enough water, coconut water, nimbu paani and other such vrat-friendly hydrating drinks to your diet regime for the whole month.

2. Avoid oily food:

Several vrat-friendly foods including vadas and chiwdas are often loaded with excess amount of oil. We agree they taste delicious, but adding them to your daily diet may not be a great idea for your digestion, metabolism and of course, weight. So, keep an eye on what you are snacking and know when and where to draw the line.

3. Go for healthier recipes:

Eating sattvik food does not mean you have to opt for bland and tasteless dishes. In fact, if you look around, you will find a range of recipes that are healthy and add enough flavours and nutrients to your plate. Click here for some healthy vrat-friendly recipes to make at home.

4. Eat in control:

Do not go overboard with your meals. Eating once or twice a day doesn't mean you forget to control the portion size of your meal. Eating more than usual in one meal may lead to indigestion, bloating and other such gut-related issues.

5. Keep moving:

If you think resting while fasting may help you stay fit, then we are afraid, you are going wrong somewhere. Instead, we suggest staying active and doing light workouts to keep your body functioning well.





Happy Sawan 2024, everyone!