The month of Sawan holds great significance for Hindus. This year, Sawan begins on 11 July and continues until 9 August. It is a time dedicated to spiritual reflection and devotion to Lord Shiva. Many devotees observe a fast every Monday during this period, and this year, there are four Mondays in the month.





During Sawan, devotees avoid foods like garlic, onion and meat. Instead, they follow a satvik diet that includes ingredients such as sabudana, buckwheat flour, water chestnut flour, potatoes, fruits, milk, curd and other dairy products.





Also Read: How To Make Falhaari Namkeen At Home During Sawan Somvar Fast

While it might seem like the ingredients are limited, there is no shortage of flavour. A little thought can go a long way in creating a satisfying fasting menu. Here are six traditional recipes that are perfect for the Sawan fast this year.

Here Are 6 Sawan Recipes That Are Perfect For Fasting:

1. Vrat-Friendly Dahi Aloo Recipe

Boiled potatoes are simmered in a thick, spicy yoghurt-based gravy. This recipe is creamy and comforting, made using buckwheat flour and seasoned with rock salt - both ideal for fasting.





Click here for the recipe

2. Crispy Kuttu Puri For Fasting

Kuttu puri is a favourite during the fasting season. Made with buckwheat flour, mashed boiled potatoes and light spices, these crisp puris pair beautifully with dahi wale aloo.





Click here for the recipe

3. Creamy Makhana Kheer For Sawan Bhog

Makhana kheer is a beloved dessert made during fasts. Roasted makhana is ground and slowly cooked with milk, sugar, cashews and cardamom powder. This light and satisfying dish can also be served as bhog.





Also Read: Sawan 2025: This Easy Mango Peda Recipe Is The Perfect Addition To Your Vrat Thali





Click here for the recipe

4. Sabudana Kheer With Cardamom And Saffron

A classic fasting dessert, sabudana kheer is quick to prepare and rich in texture. Tapioca pearls are cooked in milk and flavoured with saffron and cardamom for a festive touch.





Click here for the recipe

5. Vrat Special Aloo Chaat For Fasting Days

Potato chaat is a flavour-packed snack you can enjoy even while fasting. Simply chop boiled potatoes into pieces and fry them. Add sweet curd, green chutney and rock salt. Finish with a garnish of pomegranate seeds before serving.





Click here for the recipe

6. Singhare Ka Halwa For Fasting Dessert

This dessert brings warmth and comfort to the fasting table. Singhara atta (water chestnut flour) is roasted in ghee, mixed with sugar syrup, and cooked until it reaches the right texture. Top it with almond flakes and serve hot.





Click here for the recipe





These traditional and wholesome recipes are just right for the Sawan fasting season.