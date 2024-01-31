If you love sandwiches but are looking for a way to make them healthier, there is one easy way -- skip the bread. Now if you are wondering how a sandwich can exist without bread, we'll say there is not just one but five different ways to make delicious, refreshing and healthy sandwiches without using bread or wheat roti. Surprised? Check out these interesting recipes where we have swapped the bread with a range of veggies, fruits and other ingredients to make delicious bread-less sandwiches.

Here Are 5 Ways To Make A Wholesome Sandwich Without Bread:

1. Cucumber Sandwich Sub

Here is a Sub recipe without any bread! Using cucumbers instead of bread, we make a crunchy and flavourful sub that tastes delicious and looks Instagram-worthy. Cut the cucumber into half lengthwise and then scoop out the seeds using a spoon. Fill one hollow with mayonnaise, sliced tomatoes, lettuce, chicken slices, and cheese and cover with the other cucumber. Your no-bread cucumber sub is ready!

2. Sweet Potato Burger Sandwich

Ditch the burger buns and replace them with sweet potato for this healthy sandwich. Slice sweet potatoes in the shape of burger buns and cook them in an air fryer. You can take two of these pieces and stuff various fillings in between them, such as tomato slices, cucumber slices, cheese, and mayonnaise and even add a potato cutlet to make an Aloo-tikki burger without any bread!

3. No Bread Sooji Toast

For this no-bread toast, we use a popular breakfast ingredient - sooji or semolina. Make the sooji batter by mixing sooji, curd, some water and salt. Mix some finely chopped sauteed veggies in this, such as onions and capsicum. Pour this batter into a well-greased toaster and let it cook. Enjoy the crunchy-on-the-outside and soft-on-the-inside no-bread sooji toast.

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Apple Peanut Butter Sandwich

This refreshing sandwich makes a perfect evening snack. It is also a fun way to incorporate more fruits into your daily diet. To make this fruity sandwich, cut round slices of apples and then stack them on top of one another. In between two slices, you can spread peanut butter, toasted pumpkin seeds, thin banana slices as well as shredded coconut. Enjoy!

5. Tomato Club Sandwich

To make this no-bread tomato sandwich, take a large tomato and slice it crosswise 4-5 times, ensuring that you do not slice it completely from the bottom. Now in between two slices, add cheese, lettuce, avocado, namkeen, paneer, and ketchup and enjoy a juicy, delicious sandwich!





Which of these is your favourite no-bread sandwich recipe? Tell us in the comments.