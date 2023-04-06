Classic and delicious, sandwich is one recipe that never goes out of style. Toasted slices of bread filled with meat, vegetables and sauces- what's there not to like? The best part about a sandwich is its versatility - it can be an excellent mid-meal snack, a wholesome breakfast or even a light lunch or dinner. For those who love their sandwiches beyond measure and don't want to compromise on taste, finding a good sandwich place is the utmost priority. While a sandwich is a seemingly simple recipe, it is not easy to find a restaurant that makes every sandwich a stellar preparation. We have curated some of the best sandwich places in Delhi-NCR that will ensure that your favourite sandwich tastes like never before.

Here Are The 9 Best Sandwich Places In Delhi-NCR:

1. Big Fat Sandwich

When it comes to Big Fat Sandwich, the name says it all. This is a pocket-friendly eatery that is focused primarily on sandwiches, bread and small bites. You can choose from their wide variety of sandwiches and even customise your own as per your tastes and preferences. Trust us, you'll be spoiled for choice.





Where: A 15/A, Market Lane, Block E, Hauz Khas, New Delhi

Cost for two: Rs. 700 approx.

2. Wenger's

An iconic brand name of Delhi, Wenger's is known for its quality bakery products and desserts. One surprising offering at Wenger's is their amazing sandwiches. Made from freshly-baked, in-house bread and a variety of sauces and condiments, you'll drool with every bite. Their peri-peri veg panini is highly recommended by loyal visitors.





Where: A-18, Radial Road, Connaught Place, New Delhi





Cost for two: Rs. 500 approx.





3. Paul

Whenever we are looking to grab a quick bite while shopping at our favourite malls, Paul is a place that comes to our rescue. They have an array of items on offer, but one thing that keeps us returning is their tempting sandwiches. You have simply got to try their tomato and mozzarella sandwich topped with pesto sauce on olive bread.





Where: Multiple outlets across Select Citywalk Saket, Ambience Vasant Kunj and Gurugram





Cost for two: Rs. 1,500 approx.

4. Pete's Deli

The new kid on the block, Pete's Deli is already making waves among the city's diners. A New York-style deli, it is serving up authentic preparations from the Big Apple including salads, sandwiches and other sides. You have got to try their Cubano sandwich, or else, savour the goodness of cheese in their 5-cheese melt.





Where: Shop E-18/2, Hauz Khas, New Delhi





Cost for two: Rs. 700 approx.





5. Grammar Room

At Grammar Room, sandwiches mean serious business. Sourdough bread, premium ingredients and quality cheeses go into the making of their gourmet sandwiches. Their Shroom Melt Sour-Do is one of the signature dishes that you must try. Pair it with the signature truffle fries and you have a winner meal ready!





Where: 6-8, Kalka Das Marg, Mehrauli, New Delhi





Cost for two: Rs. 3,000 approx.

6. Novelty

Another iconic establishment on this list, Novelty Dairy Stores is famous for its ham and tuna sandwiches. Enjoy a fulfilling meal in the midst of old-school charm without burning a hole in your pocket. Regulars swear by the tantalising green chutney that is served with every sandwich.





Where: 43, Hawkers House, Birbal Road, Jangpura, New Delhi





Cost for two: Rs. 300 approx.





7. Roasted

If you're looking for a place to relax with some good food, Roasted by Roseate is ideal for you. This hidden gem has an array of toasts, sandwiches and grilled Paninis to offer its patrons. Pair it with your choice of beverages and enjoy.





Where: Plot 7, Ground Floor, LSC, Pocket 6-7, Opposite Delhi Public School, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi





Cost for two: Rs. 1,800 approx.

8. Bistro 37

Another affordable place on this list, Bistro 37 is quite popular among the locals. Its Bombay sandwich, spinach corn sandwich, and cottage cheese sandwich are some of the most-loved treats on the menu.





Where: Shop 11, Godawari Complex, Sector 37, Noida





Cost for two: Rs. 1,000 approx.

9. Smoke House Deli

Known for its wide variety of offerings, Smoke House Deli is one of the most-loved eateries in the city. Apart from its Italian treats, Smoke House also has some interesting sandwiches made with wholesome, fresh ingredients. You will thoroughly enjoy their Smoked Tomato and Brie sandwich or even the SHD Boss Club sandwich.





Where: Multiple outlets across Vasant Kunj, Saket, Nehru Place, Sector 18, Noida and DLF Phase 2 Gurgaon





Cost for two: Rs. 2,000 approx.