No one has been left untouched by the charm of samosas. And these are quite versatile too. Apart from the ones with regular aloo filling, it's fascinating to see the different forms samosas take across India. Known as shingara in Kolkata, the triangular delight can also take the form of a patti samosa, with an ultra-thin, crispy outer layer and an onion filling.





Usually enjoyed with chutney, a samosa is simply hard to resist. Zermatt Neo, who describes himself as a competitive eater on Instagram, shared a video giving us a glimpse into his rather serious samosa binge.





If you watch the video, don't blame us if it leaves you craving samosas but also completely shocked and wondering how on earth he managed it.

Take a look at the video:

The video began with two people carrying a huge platter loaded with more than a hundred samosas towards Zermatt. The competitive eater then revealed that he was gearing up to savour around 106 samosas, starting with a curry chicken samosa.





What kept the video engaging was that he did not just eat his way through the platter, but also told viewers about the different varieties he tried along the way. “These are like curry puffs but a million times better,” he said.





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The platter also came with a variety of chutneys, which Zermatt kept dipping his samosas into. “I personally prefer the South Indian samosas,” he said, before moving on to homemade marinara sauce, a satay samosa with satay sauce and a quiche samosa. He eventually dug into the signature butter chicken samosa and grilled cheese samosa, even showing a long cheese pull to the camera.





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The unusual varieties did not stop there. Beetroot feta, key lime pie and crème brûlée samosas also made it to his platter. And true to the challenge, Zermatt stayed with viewers till the very end, taking them along as he worked his way through the massive samosa spread.





In the caption, he wrote, “110 samosas eaten in under an hour. Honestly, it felt hella easy. The grilled cheese variant is the undisputed MVP”





The video has crossed 4 million views.





“Remember, this is just a snack for you,” a comment read





Someone wrote, “Bro, please eat all my problems I'll buy you a chicken burger”





A user suggested, “Best to try this is pani puri. Indian pani puri you can't eat many as it has water. Challenge”





A comment read, “The guy with the quickest metabolism in the world”





Someone asked, “Can you tell me how you maintain your body weight ?? Please”





Shocked, a user wrote, “How can somebody eat this much”





A user mentioned, “This is epic Zermatt, samosas are heavy & to eat that many is incredible”





“Bro, how did you finish this? It's impossible—you're not human you're a machine,” a comment read.





We were still trying to wrap our heads around how someone could possibly eat 106 samosas in an hour.