Samantha Ruth Prabhu is expecting her first child with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru, and fans have been following every little update from her pregnancy journey. Be it her personal life or the changes that come with embracing motherhood, there has been plenty of interest in what this new chapter looks like for the actor. Now, Samantha has given fans a glimpse into her pregnancy cravings.



This can take many forms for all expecting moms, but can you guess what Samantha has been craving lately? Here's a hint: South Indian comfort food. The Ye Maaya Chesave actor revealed that her current cravings include familiar favourites, idli, dosa, and curd rice.





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According to a post shared by Sony Vizha, Samantha was asked what she would choose to eat if she had to pick meals for the rest of her life. The actor had a simple South Indian menu in mind, with idli for breakfast, curd rice for lunch and dosa for dinner. However, Samantha acknowledged that her choices could be influenced by her current pregnancy cravings and that her preferences might change later.

This is not the first time Samantha Ruth Prabhu has given fans a glimpse into her food diaries. Her babymoon with husband Raj also offered a lot of such moments, with the couple exploring different restaurants and food joints during their trip. In fact, food seemed to take centre stage in several of Samantha's posts.





As seen in her carousel, the actor indulged in an array of dishes, with her table featuring rice, curries and several preparations made with greens and other vegetables. A slide showed a comforting cup of coffee, and other pictures came with savoury treats such as croissants loaded with a variety of toppings.





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One particularly eye-catching drink came with a delicate bubble balanced on top, adding a performative twist to the experience. And, of course, there were desserts that caught our attention. Keeping her caption short, Samantha wrote, “Just us,” followed by a range of emojis, letting the pictures do all the talking.

Whether it is a lavish spread at a restaurant or a simple plate of idli and curd rice, Samantha clearly knows when and what brings her true comfort.