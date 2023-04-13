Paneer is a versatile ingredient enjoyed by both vegetarians and non-vegetarians alike. Its ability to enhance the taste of any dish makes it a popular addition to many recipes. As a rich source of protein, paneer is often included in daily diets. While making dishes with paneer is simple, storing them properly is crucial to maintain their freshness and taste. Improper storage can cause the paneer to turn yellow, sour or become chewy. To help you enjoy the goodness of paneer for longer periods, here are three easy tips to store it:





1. Place Paneer In Water:

The easiest way to store paneer is to immerse it completely in water. Put the paneer block in a container, fill it with water and keep it in the fridge. Change the water every day to keep the paneer fresh for 2-3 days.

2. Wrap It In A Damp Muslin Cloth:

To prevent the paneer from drying out, wrap it in a damp muslin cloth and place it in a container. Sprinkle water on the cloth every 4-5 hours to maintain moisture. Keep the container in the fridge to store paneer for longer periods.





3. Store Paneer In Salt Water:

Mix a teaspoon of salt in a container of water and immerse the paneer block in it. Keep the container in the fridge, and change the water every two days. This method can help store paneer for up to a week.





What Happens To Paneer If Frozen?



Storing paneer in airtight containers in the freezer can keep it fresh for up to 6 months. However, after this time, there is a possibility that the paneer may lose some of its original texture. For best results, it is recommended to use it within 3 months of freezing.





If you have packaged paneer that you're not using immediately, store it in the freezer as it is. Before using it in a recipe, soak the paneer block in lukewarm water for at least 15 minutes. Cut it into pieces and use it as required.











By following these tips, you can keep your paneer fresh for longer and enjoy delicious paneer dishes.