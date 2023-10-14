Sharad Navratri 2023 is just around the corner. The atmosphere is already filled with excitement as devotees are eagerly waiting to celebrate this auspicious festival. It is celebrated over a period of nine days, during which many people observe fasts and visit temples to pay respect to Goddess Durga. During this time, there are certain special foods that are eaten as part of the fast. However, if you do not wish to prepare them from scratch at home, we have just what you need. Many restaurants across India are offering exclusive Navratri-special thalis and menus featuring mouth-watering dishes. Savour them along with your friends and family and bring in the festive spirit the right way. Find below a list of these restaurants:

Sharad Navratri 2023: Best Restaurants Thali And Menu Offers Across India

Dhaba, The Claridges

To mark the beginning of the auspicious Navratri season, Dhaba at The Claridges has introduced its exclusive Navratri special Thali menu. Every dish featured on this special menu has been thoughtfully crafted by expert chefs, utilising only the finest ingredients, ensuring the meals encompass authentic flavours of North India whilst capturing the essence of the festival. From Kesar Ki Thandai, Dahi Wale Kuttu Ke Gulgule, Malaidaar Paneer, Khas Khas Aloo Taridaar, Rajgira Poori, Gud Ka Rasgulla and more, there's a range of mouth-watering dishes that you can choose from. This special thali is priced at INR 1595 and is available for lunch and dinner.

Where: Dhaba, The Claridges, New Delhi

When: 15th - 23rd October 2023, Lunch: 12:30 pm to 2:45 pm; Dinner: 7 pm to 11:30 pm

Cost: INR 1595 ++

Roseate Hotels & Resorts

Celebrate the festive cheer with delectable traditional cuisine on the auspicious occasion of Navratri at DEL and Kiyan at The Roseate. They have a special Navratri thali that offers traditional preparations such as Sabudana Singdana Ki Tikki, Dahi Vade, Masala Dungar Chaas, Khatta Meetha Kaddu, Sukhe Aloo Ki Subzi, Hari Mirchi Ka Paneer, Kuttu Ki Roti, Samak Ke chawal, and Phool Makhana Ki Kheer. Each and every dish is specially curated and crafted by the expert chefs, keeping the preferences of these 'divine nine' days in check.

Where: DEL & Kiyan, Roseate House, Aerocity, New Delhi

When: 15th - 23rd October 2023

Cost: INR 2500 ++

The Lalit, New Delhi

The Lalit in New Delhi has curated a special Navratri thali with diverse flavours. The thali features a variety of delectable drinks and dishes such as Zafrani Malai Lassi, Shakarkandi Chaat, Tandoori Phalon Ka Asharfi, Malai Paneer Kalimirch, Sitaphal Ki Sabzi, Aloo Tamatar, Makhani Makhana, Samak Ke Chawal, and Kuttu aur Singhare Ki Poori. You can complement your meal with Lauki Ka Raita and Sabudana Papad. It also includes sweet delights like Rajgiri Halwa, Sabudana Kheer, and a refreshing Cut Fruit dessert.

Where: Baluchi, The Lalit, New Delhi

When: 15th - 23rd October 2023, Lunch: 12:30 pm to 3 pm; Dinner: 7pm to 11:30 pm

Cost: INR 1700 ++

Le Meridien, Gurgaon

Immerse yourself in the divine flavours of Navratri at Latest Recipe restaurant, located at Le Meridien Gurgaon. The Navratri-special thali here is a testament to tradition and taste. It includes delectable dishes such as Kuttu Ki Papdi Chaat, Beetroot Sabudana Ki Tikki, Samak Rice, Kuttu Ki Puri, and more. You can also indulge in desserts such as Doodh Dulari and Lauki Ka Halwa. Priced at 2900++ for both lunch and dinner, this Navratri thali is a gastronomic celebration you won't want to miss.





Where: Latest Recipe Restaurant, Le Meridien, Gurgaon

When: 15th - 24th October 2023, Lunch and dinner hours

Cost: INR 2900 ++

The Leela Ambience, Gurugram

The Leela Ambience Gurugram Hotel & Residences has created a special Navratri Thali for all devotees to delight in the festive spirit of Navratri. It will be available at their Indian specialty restaurants, Diya and Spectra. The thali consists of mouth-watering dishes such as Shakarkandi Ki Chaat, Sabudana Aloo Ki Tikki, Paneer Bhujia, Kaddu Ki Sabzi, Dhaniya Chonke Aloo, and in-house special Samak Ke Chawal Banana Chips. For dessert, you can enjoy their delicious Sabudana Kheer, which is cooked in condensed milk and nuts.

Where: The Leela Ambience, Gurugram

When: 15th- 24th October, 2023

Cost: INR 2000 ++

AnnaMaya, Andaz Delhi

AnnaMaya, the modern food hall at Andaz Delhi, has come up with two uniquely different menus to celebrate the occasion of Navratri. The first thali includes dishes such as Kuttu Atta Bhalla Papdi with Anardana, Aloo Ki Chaat, Paneer Makhni, Aloo Tamatar Ki Sabji, Sabudana Khichdi, and more. The second thali offers a combination of Dahi Papdi Chaat, Sweet Potato Chaat, Shahi Paneer in white gravy, Makhana Kaju Curry, among more. Both the thalis feature mouth-watering sattvik desserts such as Makhana Kheer, Badam Halwa, Angoori Rasmalai, and Quinoa Gulab Ki Kheer.

Where: AnnaMaya, Andaz Delhi, Ground Floor, Asset No.1, Aerocity, New Delhi

When: 15th - 24th October 2023

Cost: INR 2000++

Gulati Restaurant

Gulati restaurant has truly transformed the eating options for people on a fast with their mouth-watering Navratri menu. From Navratra Khas Thali to Navratra Platter to Chaat Platter to Shakarkandi Galouti to Sabudana Bhel Puri to Kuttu ki Puri, Malai Kofta Punjabi to Kele ki Sabzi to Paneer Makhani to Badam Thandai to Sanwak Kheer, they are serving more than 40 delicious Navratri delicacies for fasting, made without onion and garlic. So, don't miss the chance to visit them along with your friends and family.

Where: 6, Pandara Road Market, New Delhi and Mega Mall, Golf Course Road, Gurugram

When: 15th - 23rd October 2023

COMMONS, Dlf Avenue





DLF Avenue, COMMONS is all set to celebrate Navratri with a grand culinary extravaganza. Visitors can revel in a diverse and delectable Navratri menu, specially curated by ten renowned restaurants. You can choose from a variety of menus, each offering distinct flavours and styles. Some of the restaurants with Navratri menus are Fio Pop, Haldiram, Cafe Delhi Heights, Social, Pings, Anardana, Gola Sizzler, Laid Back Cafe, Dhaba, and Pot Pot.





Where: COMMON, Dlf Avenue, Saket

When: 15th - 23rd October 2023

Punjab Grill

Punjab Grill, renowned for its excellence in North Indian cuisine, has introduced a Navratri-Special Thali that boasts a diverse selection, including the Sabudana Aloo Tikki, Phalahari Malai Kofta, and the fragrant Shahi Jeera Samak Rice. Sweet indulgences like Kesari Rasmalai and Makhana Kheer provide the perfect finale to this exquisite Navratri journey. Priced at just Rs 895 for dine-in and Rs 995 for delivery, Punjab Grill's Navratri Vrat Wali Thali is a celebration of traditional fasting delicacies meticulously curated to elevate your Navratri experience.

Where: Punjab Grill, all outlets in Delhi NCR and Lucknow

When: 15th - 23rd October, 2023

Cost: INR 895++ for dine-in, INR 995++ for delivery

Cafe Delhi Heights

Cafe Delhi Heights, a name synonymous with eclectic culinary experiences, invites you to celebrate Navratri with a specially curated menu that honours the spirit of fasting. At the heart of this celebration is the Navratri Thali, a culinary masterpiece. This delightful platter includes a range of fasting delicacies that will enchant your taste buds. From Sabudana Khichdi that mirrors the traditional pulao to Phalahar, a potent combination of apple, cucumber, and tomato, each dish is crafted to perfection. End your meal on a sweet note with their special Phalahari Kheer.

Where: Cafe Delhi Heights, all outlets

When: 15th - 24th October, 2023

Celona, New Delhi

Celona has introduced an All Things Navratri Menu, inviting patrons this festive season to embark on a culinary journey that promises an extraordinary start to the festive season with delicacies to revel in. The menu boasts a range of signature dishes, revamped to enjoy during Navratri, wherein each dish is carefully and deliciously curated. Some of the must-try dishes on their menu include Kuttu Lavash and Green Pea Hummus, Avocado Papdi Chaat, Quinoa Salad, Brownie Sizzler and more.

Where: Celona, Select City Walk,Saket, New Delhi

When: 8 am to 1 pm

Shangri-La Eros, New Delhi

The Navratri-special menu at Tamra, Shangri-La, Eros, New Delhi is sure to lift your festive spirit. The menu includes mouth-watering appetisers such as aloo sagodana tikki, shakarkandi ki chaat, falahari aloo papdi chaat among others. For the main course, you can choose from dishes such as dal chironji, khatte meethe aloo, samak aloo pulao, etc. They also have exciting dessert options such as sago coconut kheer, kiwi badam ki phirni, lauki ka halwa among many other delicious ones.

Where: Tamra, Shangri-La Eros, New Delhi

Courtyard By Marriott, Aravali Resort

Experience the joy of Navratri with the Navratri Thali at Courtyard by Marriott Aravali Resort - a true celebration of culinary craftsmanship. The menu proudly showcases an enticing array of dishes that harmoniously blend the essence of taste and tradition, promising a truly exceptional dining experience. Beginning with the appetisers for the Navratri Thali, guests can indulge in an array of flavours: "Kaccha kelen aur khajur ke kebab" and "singhade ke pakode." Their main-course dishes and desserts are equally impressive and will offer a symphony of taste. The thali here is priced at INR 2000.

Where: 96c6+H48, Gotha Mohbtabad, Haryana- 121001

Cost: INR 2000++

Marriott Hotel Whitefield, Bengaluru

The Navratri thali at Marriott Hotel Whitefield, Bengaluru features an array of dishes that resonate with the festive spirit. The thali showcases the diversity and richness of Indian cuisine. From traditional favourites to unique culinary creations, each dish is a testament to India's vast food heritage. Indulge in authentic delicacies like sabudana aur sprout ki tikki, Gujarati kadhi, and vrat ki puri, each of which perfectly encapsulates the essence of the festival. For those with a penchant for desserts, the thali presents delightful meethas such as the fruit rabadi and the creamy vrat ke chawal ki phirni, ensuring the meal concludes on a sweet note.

Where: M Cafe, Marriott Hotel Whitefield, Bengaluru

When: 15th - 24th October, 2023; 7 to 11 pm

Cost: INR 1500++

Anand Sweets, Bengaluru

Indulge in a delectable Navratri Thali at Purani Dilli by Anand Sweets, crafted with a wholesome blend of ingredients such as samak, pumpkin, makhana, paneer, sabudana, and more, all seasoned with pink salt for a nutritious and energising dining experience. The thoughtfully prepared vrat thali includes assorted dishes such as Kuttu Atta Ki Puri, Samak Chawal, Shahi Paneer Sabzi, Pumpkin Sabzi, and Dry Aloo Chips, ensuring a delightful Navratri feast. Customers can also order a la carte and enjoy individual dishes for Navratri. Some of the must-try favourites on the menu include - Adraki Paneer Tikka, along with tempting chaats such as Tava Aloo Chaat, Sabudana Aloo Tikki Chaat, and Singhara Papdi Chaat.

Where: Available across all Purani Dilli outlets by Anand Sweets, Bengaluru

When: 15th - 24th October 2023, 12 noon to 10 pm

Cost: INR 350++

Shangri-La, Bengaluru

The Shangri-La, Bengaluru, is all set to celebrate the auspicious occasion of Navratri by offering its guests a specially curated Navratri menu. Guests can start with Shakarkandi Aur Anar Ki Chaat and Phaldari Salad, followed by crispy Sabudana Vada and Chef Pankaj's creation, Kache Kele Ki Tikki. The vrat-friendly thali also features delicacies such as Makhana Kaju Ki Sabzi, Dahi Aaloo, Khatta Meetha Kaddu, and Dabi Sukhi Arbi, accompanied with staples like Sabudana Khichdi and Singhade Ki Poori. To satiate sweet cravings, diners can relish Samvat Chawal Kheer and Coconut Laddoos.

Where: Ssaffron, Shangri-La, Bengaluru

When: 15th - 23rd October 2023

Cost: INR 1600++

Sheraton Grand, Pune

The chefs at Sheraton Grand Pune have carefully crafted a delectable assortment of dishes that combine tradition with modern culinary techniques, ensuring you have an unforgettable dining experience. The menu will feature Dry Fruit Kebab served with Tomato Chutney, Sabudana Ki Tikki, Tandoori Aloo Anardana Ki Chaat, Taro Root & Water Chestnut Korma, Phaldari Kofta Curry, Vrat Ke Chawal, Khatta Meetha Kaddu, and Kuttu Ki Puri. The desserts will include Singhade Ka Halwa and Makhane Ki Kheer. And don't miss out on some refreshing lassi to complement the delightful flavours of the Navratri Thali.

Where: Feast, Sheraton Grand Pune Bund Garden Hotel

When: 15th - 24th October 2023, 11am to 11 pm

Cost: 1199 ++ per person

Happy Sharad Navratri 2023!