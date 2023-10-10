Sharad Navratri 2023: The auspicious festival of Navratri holds special significance in India. This year, the nine-day-long festival will begin on October 15, 2023, and conclude on October 24, 2023. During these days, people worship the nine forms of Goddess Durga and observe fasting. Whether you keep them on all nine days or only a few, there are certain types of foods you should avoid eating during Navratri fasting. These include legumes, non-vegetarian food, and certain spices and flours. Speaking of flours, devotees avoid having flours such as atta and maida. Instead, flours like kuttu and singhara are used to prepare several dishes. Considering this, here we bring you a delicious singhara atta samosa recipe that you'll absolutely love. It makes for a perfect evening snack to enjoy during Navratri.

What Is Singhara Atta Samosa?

As the name suggests, this samosa is made of singhara atta (water chestnut flour) instead of maida. The process of making the samosa remains the same, but the difference in ingredients is what makes it a vrat-friendly food. This samosa also does not include any onions or garlic. It has a similar crispy texture to that of a regular samosa, and the filling inside is full of flavour as well. If you wish to make a healthier version, you could even make this samosa in an air fryer. Singhara atta samosa makes for a delectable snack to enjoy during the evening. Pair it with a hot cup of chai and pudina chutney, and you're good to go. This scrumptious snack will certainly liven up your Navratri fasting.

Singhara Atta Samosa Recipe | How To Make Singhara Atta Samosa

To make singhara atta samosa, start by preparing the filling. For this, remove the husk of the chironji and grind coarsely. Heat 2 tablespoons of ghee in a pan and add jeera. Once it starts to splutter, add the chironji along with red chilli powder, coriander powder, sendha namak, cardamom powder and boiled potatoes. Saute well until the mixture is well combined. Keep it aside and allow it to cool. For the samosa dough, add water, ghee, and salt to a bowl and bring it to a boil. Once done, add the atta and arrowroot and mix well over low heat until they combine. Take the dough off the heat and leave it to cool. Roll the dough into thick rounds and cut it into halves. Now, wet the edges slightly and join the overlapping edges to form a cone. Fill the cone with the prepared filling and press the edges to seal the samosa. Heat oil in a kadhai set on a medium flame and deep fry the samosas until they turn golden brown and crispy. Singhara atta samosa is ready to be savoured!

For the complete recipe for Singhara Atta Samosa, click here.





Make this quick and easy snack for Sharad Navratri 2023 and enjoy it with your loved ones. Let us know how you found its taste in the comments below.