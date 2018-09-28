Shawarma Burgers Are For Real! Savour Them In Mukherjee Nagar And Thank Us Later!

Highlights Now you can savour shawarma in an all new avatar

Shawarma lovers, rejoice! Now, you can savour it in an all new avatar! Located in Mukherjee Nagar is a small stall that serves shawarma stuffed inside burgers. Yes, you read that right! Shawarma burgers are sure to satiate the cravings of all shawarma lovers. This place has taken the street food game to a whole new level by giving the age-old shawarma a fusion twist. What makes this place different from the regular burger stalls around the vicinity is the stuffing of the burger.



These nice and juicy delights have all the yumminess of a shawarma, but in a burger bun. The chicken shawarma here is freshly minced and the burgers are prepared right in front of you. The soft burger buns come generously stuffed with a filling of chicken shawarma, which is too delicious to miss. What adds to the flavour of the dish is the presence of mayonnaise and mint chutney in it. The onions add a nice crunch to the snack. This shawarma burger is a perfect on-the-go snack, which you can binge on when you're running out of time and having those sudden hunger pangs.





This burger stall is quite famous with students from the Delhi University, for both its taste and economical price. Apart from being immensely appetising, the burger is quite filling as well. This place is undoubtedly a heaven for all shawarma lovers.





Ditch those regular potato patty burgers for this shawarma burger and pamper your taste buds in the right way. Do let us know in the comments section below if you know of more such places. Happy Eating!



What: Shawarma Burger Stall

When: 5 PM - 10 PM

Where: Behind Batra Cinema Complex, Mukherjee Nagar, New Delhi

Price: INR 60

Speciality: Shawarma Burger







