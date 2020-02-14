Shilpa Shetty Shares Valentine’s Day Special Recipe Of A Lovely Chocolate And Fruit Dessert

Shilpa Shetty shared a recipe video of chocolate fruit crisp.

Do you want to do something special for your loved one this Valentine's Day but don't know what to do? Shilpa Shetty Kundra is here to help you. How about surprising your partner by cooking a sweet treat - the one Shilpa Shetty is cooking herself? The Bollywood diva, whose stardom grew manifold after she became a fitness icon, has a huge fan base comprising food and health enthusiasts. Shilpa Shetty regularly shares recipes of her favourite healthy dishes, and this time, she let us in on her Valentine's Day special recipe that will surely sweep your Valentine off their feet. Valentine's Day is all about chocolates, sweets and flowers. This recipe of Chocolate Fruit Crisp shared by Shilpa Shetty is perfect to express your love with.





This chocolate fruit crisp is healthy and looks delicious. It is replete with ingredients that symbolise and represent the ‘day of love' in its elementary form.





Chocolate and fruit crisp

A vibrant fruit mix of strawberries, dates, blueberries, orange juice and orange zest is made. All these foods are a rich source of antioxidants, which are great for skin and help boost immunity too.





Next, a crumble mix is prepared with dry desiccated coconut, unsweetened cocoa powder, almond flour, oats, coconut sugar (you can use brown sugar as well) and some flaxseed powder. All you have to do is source these ingredients, assemble them together, top it with some crushed walnuts and bake it.





Decorate the dessert with a strawberry; stick two almonds together in the shape of a heart, throw in some edible flowers, and there you have it – everything you need to wow your partner.





So, this Valentine's Day, give the gift of good health in the yummiest way possible, with the help of this special recipe from Shilpa Shetty.





Watch the recipe video here:





