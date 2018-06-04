SEARCH
Shilpa Shetty's Sweet Iftar Binge Included A Falooda Cake And Aflatoons! (Watch Video)

   Updated: June 04, 2018 16:59 IST

Bollywood actor and reality TV show judge Shilpa Shetty Kundra has been known to celebrate all festivals with equal enthusiasm and her Instagram page is a proof. The actor and fitness influencer, who is popular on Instagram for her extravagant and sinful Sunday binges, often posts videos of herself indulging in festive sweets and goodies. Since it's Ramadan month, Shilpa followed her little ritual and indulged in a whole range of yummy-looking desserts, for the second week in a row. Last week, Shilpa had posted a Sunday binge video of herself eating phirni and jalebis with rabdi.

This week, Shilpa took her love for desserts to the next level and indulged in a range of unique desserts at her friend's Iftar party. She posted a video of her gleeful Sunday binge, where she ate feni, falooda cake and the nutty sweet aflatoon. Shilpa seemed almost ecstatic (or was it the sugar overload talking?) to be downing these seemingly-heavenly Ramadan desserts. Have a look:

"Crazy dinner at my friend @minicadc, who stuffed us with sooo much food that we slipped into #foodcoma (a real Sunday binge) and now on a #sugarhigh .. so pls excuse the madness", wrote Shilpa on Instagram. Feni is a handmade sweet, sold in the form of large rounded coils and is traditionally eaten during Ramadan. It is soaked in milk and is typically consumed during Sehri or Suhoor, which is the morning meal before the roza starts.

Falooda, the other hand, is consumed during Iftar, which is the evening meal of Muslims who observe day-long fasts during Ramadan. However, falooda cake is something that we've never seen before but would definitely love to try! Aflatoon is a ghee-swaddled sweet, made from dried fruits, nuts and mawa. The sweet is available in selected shops on Muhammad Ali road in Mumbai, which is the haunt of Muslims wanting to break their fast during Iftar.



It seems like Shilpa Shetty did have her fill of a whole range of Ramadan sweets on her Sunday binge yesterday. Are you also suddenly craving something rich and sweet, just like us?



