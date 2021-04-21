There something about mangoes that evokes a child in all of us. Irrespective of how messy the fruit is, we are always ready to dig into it with all our heart. Given the fruit is only available for a select few months, we don't even have a choice. But how safe or unsafe is it to have mangoes 'anytime you want'? Is there a best time to have mangoes? More importantly, can you have mangoes first thing in the morning on an empty stomach? Are there any adverse associations associated to it? Our experts answer some of these questions that have been lingering in our minds for long.

Good For Energy Boost

Dietician Lavleen Kaur, C-founder at Diet Insight, says there is no problem in eating mangoes on empty stomach as they offer a good energy boost, provided we practice portion control. "Yes, it is perfectly fine to have mangoes on an empty stomach. Our body requires alkaline rich food in the mornings and therefore any fruit (apart from citrus fruits) is good to start the day with. Mango can also be had as a healthy snack during mid-mornings but should be avoided with meals or right after meals and at night before bed. This can result in an unnecessary over supply of glucose to the body," she adds.

Diabetics Need To Be Little Careful, People With IBS Should Also Practice Caution



"For diabetics, it is recommended to combine mango with fibre rich foods like nuts and seeds so that balance the glycemic load. One should avoid mangoes that are available right at the start of the season as there are more chances of it being adulterated," Ms. Lavleen cautions.

Abhilasha V, Chief Clinical Nutritionist at Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Bengaluru says mangoes make for a good breakfast option for most but those with diabetes and IBS may have to be a little careful, "Mangoes are perfect to add to your morning breakfast smoothie bowls, into your mid-morning lassis, evening milkshakes and as a post meal dessert. As long as the portions are moderate, the timing of when to have it is not of concern in most people. However, there are few conditions wherein one must be careful about consumption of mangoes. Diabetic people have to be mindful of their latest sugar levels and adjust their intake wisely, being careful not to consume excessive amounts, especially after a main meal as it can cause spikes in the post meal sugar values. If sugars are well controlled, they can add mangoes in small portions as a one- fruit -portion -at- a- time snack option. It is always good to check with your Nutritionist about carb counting and where to fit in this favorite fruit in diabetes management. Another set of people who need to be slightly mindful are people with IBS and acidity issues, in their case taking mango on empty stomach in the morning could affect their symptoms, causing a laxative effect or hyperacidity, however it is wise to understand that this varies from individual to individual and is not troublesome for all", she says.

Quality Of Mangoes Are Very Important

Functional Nutritionist Mugdha Pradhan seems to agree, "we often wonder if it is okay to have mangoes on empty stomach. The answer is yes, but only people who don't have severe insulin resistance or hyperglycemia (high blood sugar level) can have mangoes on empty stomach. For the rest, it is better suited after a meal. Also, ensure that you only have organic, naturally ripened mangoes so that you don't have any nasty chemicals entering your body first thing in the morning", she says.

It Is A Good Idea To Activate Your Digestive System Before

Also, my recommendation would be to drink at least 1 glass of filtered plain water or with 1/2 lemon squeezed before having anything. This would help the digestive system to boost itself before you put it to work", Mughdha adds.

Mangos Could Be A Great Mid-Meal Snack

Ms. Delnaaz T. Chanduwadia is a Chief Dietitian at Jaslok Hospital & Research Centre, did not seem very kicked about the idea of having mangoes first thing in the morning, especially if you are a diabetic. However, she did tell us that there is no harm in having it as a mid-meal while emphasising on the many health benefits of the 'King of Fruits'

"Mango is high in vitamin C, beta carotene, and helps to curb acidity. Those who suffer from diabetes should consume a controlled portion of the fruit at a time prescribed by a qualified nutritionist.

However, if they consume mango on an empty stomach and perform a high intensity activity, they may experience low sugars as mango contains sugars that are easily absorbed and assimilated and that may cause a drop. Hence mango is best eaten as a mid-meal snack or maybe an hour or two before a meal. Fruits are best had before meals (with a gap) or as a snack rather than with meals," she signed off.

So, while it is absolutely okay to have mangoes in morning, if you are suffering from a condition or are on a diet that requires you to check your carbs, it is best to consult your nutritionist. Some mix and match also goes a long way in balancing the load. Never forget to keep a tab on your portions.

