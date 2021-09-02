Let's admit, boosting immunity is a need of the hour! Health experts around the world have been stressing over the importance of strong immunity, time and again. A strong immune system not only helps protect our body from disease-causing germs but also equip it to deal with other challenges our body might face in the future. While it's obvious, a strong immunity cannot be built in a day, there are several food ingredients available that may support in boosting the immunity. From herbal teas, kadhas and juices to other desi nuskhe for immunity, there are so many things one can consume on a daily basis. One such immunity boosting food is Sindhi Phakki.





Also Read: National Nutrition Week 2021: 5 Simple Ways To Boost Immunity





Sindhi phakki is a coarse powder made from different dry fruits, seeds and nuts for boosting immunity and strength. Besides, each of its ingredients are packed with vitamins, minerals, potassium, magnesium etc. and also have some medicinal benefits your body demands for. If you are wondering how to make it, we have got you covered. Read on to know the recipe.

How To Make Sindhi Phakki:

Quick, easy and simple, this phakki recipe is an excellent amalgamation of dry fruits, nuts and seeds. For example, Almonds, pistachios, charoli seeds, halim seeds, gum and khus-khus (poppy seeds), dry dates and more.

Then, coarse or blend them into a fine powder. Have one tablespoon every morning with either milk or water.





Note: If you are using gum in the recipe, fry it in the ghee and keep aside to cool down. And also remove the seeds from dry dates and combine at least 4-5 pieces of dry dates to make one dry dates.





Click here for the full recipe of Sindhi Phakki.





Try this recipe at home to ward off infections and let us know how you liked it in the comment section below.



