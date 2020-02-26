Skin-Care Diet: Drink This Aloe-Vera Juice For Glowing And Nourished Skin 

Highlights Aloe vera is replete with antioxidants

It is also a good source of vitamin E and C

Aloe vera juice is very easy to prepare at home

Blame it on pollution, the cosmetic products you use or the stress at work, if your skin is losing its natural sheen and if you do not do anything about it now, chances of it getting any better are bleak. It has been emphasised often enough that our skin requires extra care and attention, considering all that it is exposed to on a daily basis. You may have to even dig deeper and revaluate your diet too. On several occasions, our diet lacks essential nutrients that are responsible to nourish skin and make it healthier and supple.





If you are looking for natural therapy, you may try Aloe Vera. Also known as ghritkumari in Hindi, aloe Vera is one sensational plant that has captured the imagination of the whole beauty industry. It is in your creams, face wash, soaps and what not!











Aloe Vera benefits for skin:

Aloe Vera is replete with anti-inflammatory properties and antioxidants. Antioxidants help prevent free radical activity that are responsible for dull skin and wrinkles. According to the book 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing House, aloe Vera is a good source of "beta carotene and vitamin C, E and many B vitamins, and minerals". Both vitamin C and vitamin E are very crucial to keep your skin healthy and radiant. In Ayurveda, aloe Vera is also used to manage conditions like acne or heal burns.

How To Make Aloe Vera Juice For Beautiful Skin



Aloe Vera gel can be fleshed out and used topically. But if you have a plant in your house you can use in in your kitchen too. Yes, you heard us. One of the best ways to consume aloe Vera is to juice it. Here's a recipe you may want to try.





Pluck out one medium-sized aloe Vera leaf. Cut it into manageable sections. Peel the leaf and scoop out the clear gel in one bowl. Now take a food processor or blender. Throw in the gel, and some apple or pineapple juice. Blend it well. Consume fresh.

Drink this juicy on a regular basis for best results.







