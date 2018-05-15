Aloe Vera For Weight Loss: Here's Why Ghritkumari May Help You Shed Kilos

Highlights Aloe vera has many beauty and health benefits.

Aloe vera has anti-inflammatory and detoxifying properties.

Aloe vera is a laxative and must be consumed in small quantities.

You may have read about the amazing health benefits of eating aloe vera, drinking its juice and also incorporating the gel in your beauty regime. But did you know that aloe vera may also help you in weight loss? The nutritionally dense plant also has some active compounds which may help you shed a few pounds, while also improving the quality of your skin and hair. It's usually consumed in the form of aloe vera juice, which is made by mixing the gel of the plant with water.



Here are some health benefits of aloe vera, which make it great for weight loss:

1. Detoxification: The aloe vera gel contains a complex carbohydrate known as acemannan, which facilitates the absorption of nutrients by the cells, nourishes them and also helps detoxify them. Aloe vera juice may help in detoxification of the digestive tract, especially the colon.

2. Boosts Metabolism: Aloe vera is believed to give a boost to the metabolism, which helps the body burn more fat. Aloe vera's metabolism boosting properties are credited to the presence of vitamin B, which converts the fat stored in the body into energy and aids weight loss.



Aloe vera for weight loss: The plant helps in detoxification and fights inflammation.

3. Anti-Inflammatory Properties: Aloe vera is believed to be full of antioxidants, which fight inflammation in the body. Although antioxidants and weight loss may not have any direct scientific link, foods that are rich in antioxidants are often also found to promote weight loss.



4. Aids Digestion: Aloe vera has laxative properties and when consumed in small quantities may aid digestion. An unhealthy gut or poor digestive health is often linked to weight gain. A healthy digestive system translates to proper metabolisation of food and an optimal expulsion of waste from the body, which aids weight loss.

5. Fights Water Retention: Being a laxative, aloe vera juice is ideal for fighting water weight. However, it must be mentioned here that you should never drink too much of the juice, as it may then lead to diarrohea, cramping in stomach, dehydration, etc.

6. Heart Healthy: Regular consumption of aloe vera is healthy for the heart, as the plant is believed to fight cholesterol in the blood. Aloe vera is also said to regulate blood sugar levels, eliminating the need for you to eat more often.



How To Consume Aloe Vera For Weight Loss

Aloe vera can be consumed in many ways, the only condition being that it is consumed in small quantities to prevent any side effects. Moreover, if you have frequent tummy troubles and problems like diarrhoea or loose motions, it's best to avoid consumption of aloe vera juice. To prepare aloe vera juice, take a glass full of water and add some fresh aloe vera gel to it. Put the water in a pan and heat it while constantly stirring, until the gel blends in with the water. You can also add a little bit of lemon to the mix and drink this water, first thing in the morning, as a detoxifying drink.

You can also add aloe vera juice (aloe vera gel in warm water) to your afternoon tea. Apart from this, you can blend in aloe vera gel with your morning weight loss smoothies or vegetable juices. It is always better to use fresh aloe vera gel, straight from the plant, instead of using packaged gels. Also, make your own aloe vera juice at home, instead of buying bottles of it from a store. It's always recommended to consult a certified dietician or your physician before consuming aloe vera, to know more about its proper dosage or possible side-effects.