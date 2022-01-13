Aloe Vera is considered to be one of the traditional home remedies for healthy skin. Its topical application can provide relief from minor burns and scars. It is also said to be excellent for moisturising hair and skin - maintaining a smooth, supple and radiant glow. However, did you know that Aloe Vera is beneficial for overall health too? Aloe vera juice is highly recommended to be consumed by experts and nutritionists, and has been a part of ancient Indian medicine since times immemorial. Not many people know of the amazing, less-known health benefits that this miracle potion offers for our health. Actress and fitness enthusiast Shilpa Shetty recently took to Instagram to shed light on some of the other benefits of aloe vera juice. Take a look at the post:

"Aloe vera is commonly known as a topical gel used to treat sunburn. Promisingly, it may also provide other health benefits, largely due to its antioxidant properties," read the caption to the post by Shilpa Shetty. Further, it said, "Aloe Vera may benefit your skin, dental, oral, and digestive health. It may even improve blood sugar control."

Here Are Some Less-Known Benefits Of Aloe Vera Juice Other Than For Skin Health:

1. Loaded With Antioxidants

Aloe vera juice is loaded with vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. These help flush out toxins and cleanse the body from within. It is recommended to be consumed early in the morning for best results. You can also mix it with other juices such as giloy, amla and tulsi juice.

2. Eases Digestion

If you suffer from digestive ailments such as acidity, gas and constipation - aloe vera juice is ideal for you. Drinking this juice can relieve digestive issues quickly and easily. However, those with sensitive digestion should consult a health expert before trying this remedy.





Aloe vera juice has multiple benefits for health.

3. Helps In Weight Loss

Experts suggest that taking aloe vera juice on a daily basis may boost the appetite. Digestive functioning is also improved with this juice. This helps keep a check on weight gain and further helps on the journey towards weight loss.

4. May Control Blood Sugar

Research found that Diabetes patients may benefit from the consumption of aloe vera juice. "Oral consumption of aloe vera juice can facilitate controlling blood sugar and lowering lipids in diabetics and hyperlipidaemia patients," says consultant nutritionist Rupali Dutta.





Aloe vera juice may act as a laxative, and is not recommended for pregnant women. Don't forget to consult a qualified medical practitioner before making any additions or changes to the diet.