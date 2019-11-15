Indian Cooking Tips: How To Make Authentic Gujarati-Style Guvar Dhokli At Home (Video Inside)

You can have it stand-alone, or you can serve it with rice or chapatis.

One of the oldest culinary treasures of India, Gujarati cuisine offers a wide variety of vegetarian dishes. While most of you would be familiar with popular Gujarati vegetarian delights like dhokla, khandvi, thepla, undhiyu, patra and fafda, there is a less famous dish that serves an ideal one-pot meal, especially in the nippy season that is upon us. We're talking about guvar dhokli. Similar to the usual green beans, guvar phali is a nutritional powerhouse that is brimming with protein and fibre. Guvar phali (or cluster beans) possess a sharp flavour, which complements well with the savoury dumplings made of whole wheat flour and besan (gram flour).



This recipe of guvar dhokli, by Mumbai-based YouTuber Alpa Modi, will help you ace the traditional treat at home. Alpa also uses one teaspoon of jaggery in this particular recipe to add some uniqueness; however, this step is completely optional. You can have it stand-alone, or you can serve it with rice or chapatis.





If you're bored of having the same regular dal and sabzi at home and wish to please your taste buds with something light, simple yet tasty, this guvar dhokli is the perfect pick. So, without further ado, revamp your weekly menu by making this stellar addition to it and let us know how this recipe worked out for you in the comments section below.



