This Toothsome Broccoli Tikki Will Change The Way You Have Seen Broccoli So Far

Broccoli is indeed one of the healthiest additions you can make to your diet

Highlights In addition to being healthy, broccoli is incredibly versatile too

Enriched with fibre, broccoli helps assist digestion

Even diabetics can include broccoli in their diet

Think broccoli and you are bound to picture all things healthy and nutritious and you are not wrong either. Broccoli is indeed one of the healthiest additions you can make to your diet. It is a rich source of antioxidants that helps foster immunity, protect heart and skin damage. Enriched with fibre, broccoli helps assist digestion and weight loss too. Since it has a low Glycaemic Index, even diabetics can include it in their diet. According to health experts, it is also effective for thyroid control. You have seen broccoli in salads, soups and stews but have you ever heard of a broccoli tikki? Yes, you heard us! This recipe may help shatter all preconceived notions you have about the preparation of this cruciferous vegetable.





(Also Read: Broccoli Nutrition: This Nutritional Showstopper Can Do Wonders For Your Health)





This broccoli tikki recipe posted on the NDTV Food YouTube channel is oozing with cheese and grated broccoli. Other ingredients used in this tikki are butter, black pepper, ginger, green chillies, roasted peanuts and cashew nuts. This flavoursome tikki is sure to impress both kids and adults, alike. You can serve it with any dip or chutney of your choice. Crispy from outside and soft from inside, the tikki is perfectly balanced in terms of texture. Cheese, nuts and pepper make for an exciting blend. To save yourself from calorie-overload, you can air-fry these tikkis too!

Here's the recipe video of broccoli tikki. Let us know how you liked it in the comments section below.





(Also Read: 11 Best Broccoli Recipes | Easy Broccoli Recipes)













