Actress Soha Ali Khan has also carved her niche as a successful author. The actress has a strong social media presence. She often takes to Instagram to give us a sneak peak of her daily life, her glam OOTD's and, of course, her little daughter Inaaya, who - much like her cousin Taimur Ali Khan - is an internet sensation. On Monday evening, Soha shared an Instagram story featuring Inaaya and her pet dog. In the picture, Inaaya can be seen with her plateful of finger sandwiches, but she is no mood to have it all by herself. The three-year-old also shared some with her pet dog. "Sharing is caring", read the gif on the picture.

The sandwiches were made with brown bread and fresh cucumber and tomatoes. A few days back, Soha also shared an adorable picture of Inaaya digging into a cup of chilled vanilla ice cream to beat the heat.

Inaaya Kemmu is an internet sensation

In an exclusive interview with NDTV Food, Soha told us how she is very mindful of Inaaya's diet. While she lets her indulge in sweets and desserts every now and often, Soha also likes to make her healthy, homemade snacks. "Since she was small, I have ensured I fed her everything, so that has helped form a good eating habit and routine for her. Besides that, I believe I set an example for my kid, so I try to eat as healthy and well when around her especially. Plus, she's always eating from my plate, so I include as many fruits, nuts, and vegetables as possible," Soha said.

