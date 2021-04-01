Each day is another great opportunity to take care of ourselves as well as our loved ones. As a mother, I do my best to make sure my family has an energetic and productive day, by starting their morning the right way. A big reason as to why I believe in this philosophy is because my mother made sure to imbibe these healthy habits in me from a very young age, as a result of which I've grown accustomed to following a healthy routine. These good habits are ones that I have carried with me through my adulthood, pregnancy and motherhood and they have helped me immensely. And as a mother, I would want no less for my own daughter. Here are 3 morning rituals that I follow religiously and make sure my family does too, and definitely recommend you do too.

1. Starting every day with a serving of almonds



For my family and I, every morning starts with a handful of almonds. Almonds are the perfect nibble to start the day with because they are known to provide energy and will help in keeping you powered. Almonds are also a rich source of protein, a nutrient that is not only energy-yielding but also known to contribute to the growth and maintenance of muscle mass. They are also known to be a very good source of vitamin E, magnesium, protein, riboflavin, and zinc. This makes it the perfect fuss-free, nutritious snack for children. and adults alike.

Additionally, almonds contain healthy fats and vitamin E (alpha-tocopherol) which have been shown to have anti-ageing properties that benefit skin health! Hence, almonds are a terrific addition not only to your diet but also to your beauty regimen.

2. Re-energise every morning with the sun

It's a lesser known fact that 7 am to 9 am is the prime window for your body to generate more Vitamin D from sun exposure. Being exposed to the sun after 10 am can actually be harmful to your body due to direct exposure to UVB rays. For this reason, every morning, I encourage my family to wake up early just to get some morning sun! Just 10-15 minutes of catching some morning rays regularly have been known to improve bone health and strengthen the immune system. Early mornings together with the family also give us a chance for us all to huddle together at the beginning of the day as a family. This allows us some playtime with the kids before a busy workday, it keeps them active and us energised!

Almonds can offer a wide variety of nutrients

Photo Credit: iStock

3 Switch up coffee and tea for a lemon and honey drink

Since caffeinated drinks are acidic and not advisable to consume on an empty stomach, a healthy drink of water in the morning is a great way to wake up your mind without adding caffeine to your body. It is essential to start your mornings by drinking a big glass of water. If you want to add a punch to it, you can even add a dash of turmeric or a squeeze of lemon juice to it. In the morning, I always opt for lukewarm water mixed with a squeeze of lemon juice and a spoonful of honey, as it's so refreshing and also helps flush out toxins from your body. I make sure that every member of my family starts their day by drinking water. To make it interesting for the kids, you may even add slices of cucumber, lemon or mint leaves.

Following these simple morning routines will ensure boosting metabolism, strengthen your immunity and help keep a healthy lifestyle.