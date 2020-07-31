Sonam Kapoor Plans Picnic-Themed Birthday For Anand Ahuja, His Healthy Cake Steals Show!

Sushmita Sengupta | Updated: July 31, 2020 13:09 IST
Businessman Anand Ahuja rang in his 37th birthday in London on Thursday. If you have been following actor Sonam Kapoor on Instagram, you perhaps would know about her birthday countdown for Anand Ahuja, where she guessed his favourite activities, food, musicians etc, and even named a cool basketball and ice-cream filter after him- since those are the two things he loves the most. With so much anticipation built around his birthday, fans were naturally excited for the D-day itself and Sonam did not disappoint. In times of COVID and social distancing, she arranged an intimate but spectacular outdoor picnic in their London courtyard for family. Anand took to Instagram to give us a sneak-peek of the setting. The picture featured a white wagon full of balloons, a table laden with fresh flowers and exquisite crockery, ivory-coloured cushions flanked by an excited Sonam clad in white, long printed coat.
"Happening Right Now: my birthday gifts- @sonamkapoor & this "simple" outdoor picnic she organized #everydayphenomenal", Anand captioned the image.
(Also Read: Sonam Kapoor Guessed Anand's Favourite Foods In Special Birthday Countdown)
Anand in his Instagram stories also shared picture of his birthday cake and it is easily one of the healthiest we have seen so far. The creamy chocolate cake was topped with thick dark chocolate ganache and berries. The cake by Lola's was not only vegan, but also sugar-free and wheat-free. Have a look here.
Comments
About Sushmita SenguptaSharing a strong penchant for food, Sushmita loves all things good, cheesy and greasy. Her other favourite pastime activities other than discussing food includes, reading, watching movies and binge-watching TV shows.