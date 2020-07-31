Sonam Kapoor Plans Picnic-Themed Birthday For Anand Ahuja, His Healthy Cake Steals Show!

Anand Ahuja celebrated his 37th birthday with Sonam in London

Highlights Sonam Kapoor married Anand Ahuja in the year 2018

Sonam Kapoor is in London right now

Anand and Sonam celebrated the special occasion with family

Businessman Anand Ahuja rang in his 37th birthday in London on Thursday. If you have been following actor Sonam Kapoor on Instagram, you perhaps would know about her birthday countdown for Anand Ahuja, where she guessed his favourite activities, food, musicians etc, and even named a cool basketball and ice-cream filter after him- since those are the two things he loves the most. With so much anticipation built around his birthday, fans were naturally excited for the D-day itself and Sonam did not disappoint. In times of COVID and social distancing, she arranged an intimate but spectacular outdoor picnic in their London courtyard for family. Anand took to Instagram to give us a sneak-peek of the setting. The picture featured a white wagon full of balloons, a table laden with fresh flowers and exquisite crockery, ivory-coloured cushions flanked by an excited Sonam clad in white, long printed coat.





"Happening Right Now: my birthday gifts- @sonamkapoor & this "simple" outdoor picnic she organized #everydayphenomenal", Anand captioned the image.





(Also Read: Sonam Kapoor Guessed Anand's Favourite Foods In Special Birthday Countdown)







Anand in his Instagram stories also shared picture of his birthday cake and it is easily one of the healthiest we have seen so far. The creamy chocolate cake was topped with thick dark chocolate ganache and berries. The cake by Lola's was not only vegan, but also sugar-free and wheat-free. Have a look here.



