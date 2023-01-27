In India, there's no dearth of desserts. If you explore, you will find every region has a range of unique sweet treats to offer. In fact, there are some mithais that get a regional makeover as per the palate of the locals - ladoo being one such instance. From North to South, ladoo is prepared in almost every Indian household. Rightly referred to as desi toffee, this round-shaped goodness wins hearts in no time. We just love nariyal ladoo! Prepared with grated coconut, sugar, cardamom powder et al, it is sweet, soft and melts in mouth instantly. What fascinates us the most is the fact that this classic mithai has delicious regional versions too. Here, we bring you one such regional nariyal ladoo recipe - it's called kova ladoo.

What Is Kova Ladoo?

Traditionally referred to as kobbari kova kajjikayalu, it is a popular dessert from Andhra Pradesh. As per food experts, kova ladoo is one of the oldest mithais from the region and is widely prepared during festivities.

What Is The Difference Between Kova Ladoo And Nariyal Ladoo?

A regular nariyal ladoo is made of freshly grated (or desiccated) coconut and sweeteners like sugar or jaggery. Whereas, in kova ladoo, a coconut and jaggery mix is stuffed inside an outer shell prepared with homemade khoya.

Andhra-Style Nariyal Ladoo Recipe: How To Make South Indian Kova Ladoo?

The ingredient we need to make kova ladoo:





To make this dish, we need, homemade khoya, freshly grated coconut, jaggery, powdered sugar, ghee and cardamom powder (optional).





Kova laddoo is an interesting recipe from Andhra Pradesh. Photo: iStock

3 Steps To Make Kova Ladoo:

1. First prepare the stuffing

Heat a pan on medium flame and add coconut and jaggery to it. Mix until the jaggery dissolves and turns thick and sticky. Add cardamom powder and ghee to it and mix. Once the stuffing is ready, keep it aside and let it cool.

2. Next, prepare the outer layer

Roast khoya in a pan and let it cool. Then add powdered sugar to it. Knead a soft dough with some ghee and divide it into equal portions.

3. Finally, assemble

Take the khoya ball on palm and roll it flat (with hand). Add the stuffing at the centre and tuck the edges. And you have kova ladoo ready to be relished.





Click here for the detailed recipe.

How To Store Kova Ladoo:

You have to first let the ladoo cool down completely. Then transfer it to a clean, air-tight container and keep it in a dry, cool place.





What are you waiting for? Prepare the delicious South Indian-style kova ladoo today and relish whenever you want!