Diwali 2020: <i>Paan Ke Laddoo!</i> Have You Ever Tried This Amazing Sweet? Now Is The Time!

Diwali 2020: Make this unique paan laddoo for the festivities.

Highlights Paan is a popular Indian food enjoyed as dessert or mouth-freshener.

Laddoo made with paan is a great dish to try during Diwali festivities.

Watch the recipe video to make it at home.

Paan gives a perfect ending to our meal. Indians' love affair with paan has been passed down generations after generations, inventing new varieties along the way. There's a paan for every palate. In fact, paan is a popular food item during religious events and festivals; some people also add it to the puja bhog thali. For Diwali festivities, laddoo made with paan is an excellent idea to whet your family's cravings for paan and sweets, all at the same time.





Fresh betel leaves, along with desiccated coconut and condensed milk, are used to make this unique laddoo. The recipe video posted on YouTube channel 'Beyond Dining Co By Chef Raji' uses two kinds of paan leaves - maghai paan and regular paan. But you can choose any paan leaves of your choice, or make the dish with just one variety.





Watch: Paan Ke Laddoo Recipe Video -

(Also Read: How To Make Street-Style Meetha Paan At Home In Just 5 Mins)





To make the laddoo, grind together paan leaves with condensed milk to make a smooth paste. Add some ghee, roast desiccated coconut till its starts emitting its aroma. Then add the paan and condensed milk paste and cook for few minutes. Let it cool down a bit. Then roll the laddoos from the mixture and stuff them with some gulukand. Then roll them over some desiccated coconut, and your paan laddoos are made.





Serve these paan laddoo to your family and guests as post-dinner dessert or mouth freshener. Make your Diwali festivities more fun with this ladoo recipe.





Happy Diwali 2020!









