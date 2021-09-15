A busy weekday calls for a quick and easy lunch. Isn't it? Amidst balance office work and house chores, we generally end up having khichdi, dal-chawal or a simple one-pot pulao that can be whipped up in a jiffy. What if we tell you we have a perfect recipe to add to your quick meal list? Yes, you heard us. We found an easy-peasy recipe that will help you cook the classic South Indian dish - tomato rice - in just 10 minutes.





Traditionally referred to as thakkali sadam, tomato rice makes a comforting meal anytime of the day. It is loaded with flavours and fulfilling to the core. This particular recipe is shared by food vlogger Parul Gupta on her YouTube channel 'Cook With Parul'. All you need to prepare this dish are the ingredients, a pressure cooker and just 10 minutes.

Tomato rice is an easy and flavourful recipe

(Also read: Tomato Rice, Allahbadi Tehri And More: Make These Easy, Yummy Rice Dishes For Lazy Afternoons)

Sounds exciting, right? So, without further ado, let's get into the recipe.

How To Make South Indian Tomato Rice | 10-Min Tomato Rice Recipe:

Soak rice in water for at least 30 minutes. Strain the water and keep aside.





Take a pressure cooker and add oil and ghee in it.





Add bay leaf, cinnamon sticks, cardamom, whole black pepper, cloves and cumin seeds.





Add chopped onions and cook well.





Add ginger-garlic paste and whole dry red chilli and cook until the onions turn golden in colour.





Add chopped tomatoes and cook on medium flame until it turns soft.





Add slited green chillies, turmeric powder, Kashmiri red chilli powder and garam masala and cook.





Add chopped coriander and mint leaves and mix and cook for some time.





As soon as the masala starts releasing oil, add the soaked rice in it.





Mix well and add water in it. Add some butter and close the lid for 1 whistle.





And your quick and easy tomato rice is ready in just no time.





(Also read : How To Make Quick And Easy Chicken Fried Rice In 30 Minutes)





To pair with this delicious tomato rice, Parul also shared a quick boondi raita recipe that will help enhance the flavours of the tomato rice.





Watch The Complete Recipe Video Here:



