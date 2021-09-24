We all know the struggles of dealing with unexpected guests. As soon as we see the guests arriving at our place, our minds may enter a panic mode and think of what to cook for them? While there are many snack options to make, the time on our hands could be less. So, whenever you find yourself in such a situation, then try making this delicious recipe of soya 65! This quick, simple and yummy recipe of soya 62 is great to make on any occasion or simply when you want something indulgent.





(Also Read: IPL 2021: 5 Potato-Based Game Snacks That Are Ready In 15 Minutes)





Soya bean is packed with protein and is also considered to be a great alternative for meat. In addition, this plant-based bean is known to lower cholesterol, control blood sugar, regulate bowel movements and be high in anti-oxidants. So, with such benefits of soya bean- trying the soya 65 is worth a shot. This recipe is prepared with fried soya chunks and a tasty blend of spices; find the recipe below.

How To Make Soya 65 | Soya 65 Recipe

To make this dish, first, boil some soya chunks and then squeeze out excess water. Now fry them with cornflour. Once done, take them out on a plate.

Now, in a separate pan, add some oil, throw in the fried soya chunks. Add red chilli powder, pepper, soy sauce, chilli sauce, little vinegar and salt as per taste and mix well. Make sure all the chunks are covered with sauces. Now add roughly chopped onions and capsicum. Stir again.





(Also Read: This Delicious Desi Palak Snack Is The Quickest Way To Satiate Hunger Pangs)





Garnish with green onions and serve with a garlic dip and chutney to enjoy!





For the full recipe of this soya 65, click here.





Make this delicious snack, and let us know how you liked the taste of it!