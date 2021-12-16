Think tea-time snacks and items like aloo chaat, bhajji, pakoda, samosa, kachori, cutlet and bread roll will begin to crowd the mind. No wonder, all of these tea-time snacks have been appealing to the Indian taste buds since time immemorial. But what if we tell you that you can replace these deep-fried snacks with something healthy, applying just a few permutations and combinations? Sounds interesting, doesn't it? Here, we are talking about the addition of highly nutritious sprouts. Sprouts are tiny balls of nutrition that can help increase the nutritional value of your evening meal. If you are wondering how to include sprouts in your diet, here we bring you 5 quick and easy sprouts recipes that can be perfect to pair up with your evening cuppa. So, without any further ado, let's get started with the list.





Here's A List Of 5 Sprouts Snacks To Try From:

1. Sprouts Tikki

From an evening cup of tea to party menu, crispy tikkis make a delicious entry everywhere. Here we bring you a healthier alternative to deep fried tikki; this tikki is made with sprouts and oat flour. The addition of piquant garlic, green chillies and salt lends a yummy flavour to the tikkis. Find the complete recipe here.

2. Sprouts Kebab

Grilled, aromatic, juicy and simply delectable, Kebab is one recipe that can fill your heart with joy. While the list of delectable kebabs is never-ending, here we bring you one more entrant. Made with potatoes and mixed lentils sprouts, this sprout kebab recipe is a combination of both health and taste. Click here for the recipe.

3. Sprouts Chaat

This high-protein chaat recipe can be an ideal option to pair with your evening cuppa. In addition to it, this chaat is full of eclectic flavours and textures. The crunchy sprouts and the mushy chickpeas make for a delectable combo. Here's the recipe for you.

4. Sprouts And Rava Pancakes

Made from sprouts and semolina, this pancake recipe is an instant, nutritious, low calorie, protein-rich recipe, ideal for evening snack and breakfast meal as well. Here's the complete recipe for you.

5. Sprouts Cheela

To give an additional pump to your usual cheela recipe, here we bring you a high-protein cheela recipe that has sprouts in it. Have this protein-rich cheela as your evening meal or as breakfast meal, the choice is yours! Click here for the recipe.





Try out these recipes with your 'shaam ki chai' and let us know which one turned out to be your favourite in the comment section below. Happy Snacking!