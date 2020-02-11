Weight Loss: This Protein Chilla Can Help In Kick-Starting Your Day (Recipe Inside)

Highlights One cup besan has 21 grams of protein

One cup moong dal has 49 grams of protein

Adding moong dal increases the protein content in a regular chilla

Most of you will agree that chilla is one of the healthiest and quickest recipes one can make, especially if you are opting for a protein-rich breakfast. It is made out of besan, which is an essential ingredient in every Indian household. Besan comes from ground chickpea or Bengal gram. Due to its nutty flavour, it is used to prepare several kinds of foods - from pakoda to kadhi. Chilla is termed healthy because of the nutritional value of the besan that is added in it. Consultant nutritionist Rupali Datta says that besan is a very healthy flour; it gives a protein-packed start to your day if included in breakfast menu. As per the USDA data, one cup besan has 21 grams of protein.





Protein, as per health experts world-wide, is an important element, which if included in diet, helps in losing extra kilos. It helps in regaining the energy, which is lost during your work-out sessions or regular physical activities. It is said that the best time to include protein in diet is morning; this helps your body and mind to be ready to take the daily load.





Giving a pump to the protein content in chilla, Health Practitioner and Nutritionist Shilpa Arora ND shared a chilla recipe that has moong dal in it. Moong dal, which is a staple across Indian households, has several health benefits. According to the book, 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing House, moong is a rich source of fibre that helps in lowering cholesterol and promoting heart health. It is also known for its high protein content. As per the USDA, 1 cup moong dal has 49 grams of protein. Hence, having it in form of chilla help in losing weight.

Here Is The Recipe Of Protein Chilla Shared By Ms. Arora:

Protein Chilla Recipe

Ingredients





Sprouted Moong- 1small bowl





Onion- half (finely chopped)





Besan- 1 tablespoon





Green Chilli- 2-3 (finely chopped)





Black pepper powder- 1 tbsp





Salt- to taste





Preparation





Soak the whole moong overnight in lukewarm water to get it sprouted.





When the moong gets sprouted, grind the dal and add green chilli to it.





Add besan and water for binding.





Make a light consistency of the mixture.





Add salt and pepper according to taste and mix them well.





When the batter is ready, place a pan on a medium-flame oven.





Put some ghee or oil on it.





Pour some batter on the pan (don't make it thick) and cook it until it turn golden brown and crisp.





Flip the chilla carefully after a few minutes and then cook the other side (ad ghee/butter, if needed).





Have this chilla with green chutney.





Add this protein-chilla to your breakfast menu and make your weight loss journey more effective!







