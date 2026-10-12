Nagpur is already famous for its spicy food, but a simple lentil dish is now winning food lovers' hearts. Dalcha Rice has become popular among locals who want a tasty, filling and cheap vegetarian meal.





One eatery helping this dish gain attention is Jai Shree Ram Dalcha in Ganeshpeth, Nagpur. The shop has surprised food lovers with massive production.





A content creator has visited the eatery and revealed that they prepare around 400 kg of Dalcha Rice every day, without using LPG or in a modern kitchen. They simply depend on a wood fire.

This large number has left many curious about how a small food business became so busy. The owner shared the story behind their growth.





On Instagram, the owner said, “We started with just 2 kilos. We tried selling it, but it was difficult to sell. Sometimes we used to sell only 1 kilo or 1.5 kilos, and the rest of the food was taken back. We kept going and people started liking it slowly. That's how we reached 400 kilos.”





“We reached this level within two years. Actually, within the first year, the business had already started picking up. Everyone sitting at the restaurant are eating the same dish. Nothing else. Just Dalcha Rice.”





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The Jai Shree Ram Dalcha owner explained that they cook 70 kg of vatana dal in one batch, enough to prepare around 250 to 300 kg of Dalcha Rice.





The food is cooked over a wood fire, while the rice is prepared in two large pots. The first batch, weighing 52 kg, gets ready by 10 am and is sold out within a few hours. The staff then starts preparing another batch of 72 kg.





The owner said that customers keep placing orders throughout the day. In total, the shop prepares around 400 kg of Dalcha Rice daily, which is enough to serve at least 5000 people.

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According to a Times of India report, Jai Shree Ram Dalcha was started by Khushal Dhatunda. While their Ganeshpeth outlet sells 400 kg of Dalcha Rice, in HB Town, they sell around 175 kg daily. The owner has a plan to expand the business in Chandrapur, Bhandara and Gondia as well.