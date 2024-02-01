The fresh snowfall and rain in North India have caused a sudden drop in temperatures. The chilly winds outside make us want to curl up in our beds and indulge in comfort foods. While some may like to sit with a cup of hot chocolate, others could find solace in indulging in a warm paratha. Whatever your preference might be, the truth is that they help provide us relief from the cold. If you're looking for comforting food options, then there's no better place than Mithaas. They have a vast variety of options, and you should definitely check them out. What's more, if you use the NDTV Big Bonus App, you will receive gift coupons on your purchases and up to 10% in rewards on the app. Download the NDTV Big Bonus App from the App Store or Google Play, register on the app, and link your bank cards to earn these rewards. Don't worry; linking your credit and debit cards to the app is completely secure, so make the most of your order while earning.

Photo Credit: iStock

Here Are 5 Comfort Foods That Will Keep You Warm During Winter:

1. Soup

There's nothing quite like sipping on a bowl of piping hot soup on a chilly day. It provides comfort to our hearts and is also quite wholesome. You can choose from a variety of soups, such as the classic hot and sour soup, sweet corn soup, and tomato soup, among many others.

2. Parathas

Parathas are an absolute favourite for breakfast, more so during the winter. The feeling of biting into a crispy, hot paratha topped with makhan is quite satisfying. Stuffed aloo, pyaaz, and paneer are some options you can choose from.

3. Jalebi

Jalebi is one dessert that instantly makes us salivate. It's the ultimate comfort mithai for winter and has the power to brighten up our day. Indulge in crispy, hot jalebis and top them with rabri to drive away the winter blues.

4. Pakodas

Is there anyone who can ever say no to a plate of hot pakodas? We guess not! They make for a perfect companion with our evening cup of chai and also keep us warm. Treat your taste buds to tasty paneer, bread, and aloo pakodas. Do not forget to pair them with mint chutney.

5. Melting Brownie

If you're a chocolate lover, then this melting brownie is the ideal option for you. These dreamy brownies are super gooey with melted chocolate oozing out. Just one bite of this brownie is sure to make you drool and leave you asking for more.

Treat yourself to these comforting foods from Mithaas and keep yourself warm during winter.





