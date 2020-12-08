Winter Diet: This Warm Apple-Kinnu Winter Punch Is Giving Us Major Cozy Vibes

Winter punch: This fruit punch is warm and delicious.

Highlights Hot winter drinks are plentiful such as hot chocolate and warm toddy

Here's an easy recipe for a delicious winter punch

This fruity warm drink is made with apple and orange juice

Winters are all about all things seasonal and delicious. From apples to oranges, custard apples to guavas - there are so many delicious fruits that come with the cold weather. These fruits are not just good for building immunity, but also provide the body with a range of essential nutrients. If you love consuming all kinds of yummy and fresh fruits in winters, we have just the recipe for you! This warm and delicious apple-kinnu winter punch is giving us major cozy vibes.





Festive vibes are also at an all-time high during the winter season, thanks to Christmas and New Year. This winter punch is the perfect recipe to enjoy the Christmas spirit. Made with a few simple ingredients and spices, the warm apple-kinnu winter punch is a fruity drink that you will relish to the last sip. If you love mulled wine, hot chocolate, coconut toddy and all hot drinks that come with the winter season - this warm apple-kinnu winter punch is something you will truly enjoy!





Warm Apple-Kinnu Winter Punch is the perfect companion to your winter spread!



How To Make Warm Apple-Kinnu Winter Punch | Warm Fruit Punch Recipe

The first component of this recipe is the baked, spiced Kinnu fruit. Preheat your oven to 350 degrees Celsius. Stud the whole Kinnu fruit with cloves and bake for 30 minutes. Alongside the baking process, prepare the winter punch by combining apple juice and cinnamon. Bring the two to boil in a large pan and reduce the heat and simmer for 5 minutes. Now stir in the other ingredients such as nutmeg, honey, lemon, pineapple juice and orange juice. Serve hot and fresh with the baked Kinnu floating on top!





Savour this delicious and wonderful winter drink and the make the most of seasonal fruits in a unique way with this recipe. Click here for the step-by-step recipe of warm apple-kinnu winter punch.







