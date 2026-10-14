During the Navratri fast, the range of permissible foods is limited. Traditionally, sabudana kheer and khichdi have been staples of a sattvic diet during this period. However, it is always nice to add some variety to your fasting menu. Many people observing the nine-day Navratri fast often feel low on energy by the evening. In such cases, it is important to include wholesome foods that keep you full, support digestion and help maintain energy levels. That is why we are sharing a delicious Beetroot-Makhana Raita recipe with you.





Nutritionist Kiran Kukreja shared this gut-friendly raita recipe on her Instagram page. This Beetroot-Makhana Raita combines the goodness of beetroot and makhana with cucumber, carrot and pomegranate seeds, making it both colourful and nourishing. If you are looking to try something different during your fast, this recipe is definitely worth adding to your menu.





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Why You Should Try Beetroot-Makhana Raita During Navratri

This raita brings together a mix of ingredients that can help make fasting meals more satisfying. Beetroot adds natural sweetness and colour, while makhana lends a light crunch and helps make the dish more filling. Curd adds a cooling element, and the vegetables contribute freshness and texture. Together, these ingredients create a balanced fasting dish that is easy on the stomach and can help keep hunger pangs at bay for longer.

Beetroot-Makhana Raita Recipe For Navratri Fasting

Ingredients:

1 cup curd

Grated carrot

Grated beetroot

Chopped cucumber

Fresh coriander leaves

Salt, to taste

Roasted jeera powder

1 spoon soaked chia seeds

For the topping:

Roasted makhana

Roasted peanuts

Pomegranate seeds

Chopped coriander leaves

Method:





Add curd, grated carrot, grated beetroot, chopped cucumber, fresh coriander, salt, roasted jeera powder and soaked chia seeds to a bowl. Mix everything well until combined.





Top with roasted makhana, roasted peanuts, pomegranate seeds and fresh coriander.





Your wholesome and filling Beetroot-Makhana Raita is ready to enjoy.

Watch The Video Here: