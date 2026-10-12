During Navratri, many people prepare special dishes using a limited set of ingredients. For those observing the nine-day fast, it is important to include filling and nutritious foods that help maintain energy levels throughout the day. Fruits, juices and smoothies are excellent choices, as they are light, nourishing and easy to digest.





Celebrity chef Kunal Kapur has shared a delicious papaya smoothie recipe that is healthy, filling and perfect for Navratri fasting. On the first day of Navratri, he posted this easy recipe, which can be enjoyed as a wholesome breakfast or a mid-day snack. Packed with the goodness of papaya and made with just a few ingredients, this smoothie is both simple and satisfying.

Benefits Of Eating Papaya During A Fast

Papaya supports digestion. It contains an enzyme called papain, which may help prevent digestive issues such as heaviness, gas and constipation.

Eating papaya can provide energy and help reduce the weakness and fatigue often experienced during fasting.

With its high water content, papaya helps keep the body hydrated and may lower the risk of dehydration during the fast.

Papaya is rich in vitamin C and antioxidants, which help support a healthy immune system.

ALSO READ | Chef Kunal Kapur's Easy Samak Rice Cutlets Are Healthy, Crispy And Low In Oil

How To Make Papaya Smoothie

Ingredients

1 cup papaya, diced

3 tbsp condensed milk

1/2 tsp cardamom powder

1/2 cup milk

Pistachios, for garnish

Method





Add the diced papaya, milk, condensed milk and cardamom powder to a blender.





Blend until smooth and creamy.





Pour the smoothie into a serving glass.





Garnish with pistachios and serve immediately.





Pro Tip





Use only ripe papaya for this smoothie. Unripe or semi-ripe papaya can affect the flavour and texture, resulting in a less sweet and creamy drink.





Watch the video below for the complete recipe.