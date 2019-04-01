Stay Hydrated This Summer With This 3-Ingredient Detox Drink

Gone are the days when you would struggle with your blanket trying to get cosy in every possible manner just to escape the chilly weather. Summer season is here and how! Summers bring along seasonal fruits that are loaded with taste and nutrition. However, at the same time, intense summer heat can take a toll on your health. In order to keep yourself protected from the extreme side of summer season, it gets essential to stay hydrated. Loading up on hydrating drinks not only help in lowering the body temperatures but also facilitates smooth digestion, which further helps in cleansing and detoxifying the body.





In this sweltering heat, one of the best ways to ensure that you are sufficiently hydrated is to consume lots and lots of water. However, if you're bored of the plain taste of water, then you can make it interesting and appetising in several ways. Here we bring to you a 3-ingredient detox drink recipe, which not only is good in taste, but is also quite rich in healthful properties as well. Thanks to the presence of two wonder ingredients that are replete with nutrition.





We're talking about strawberry lemon water. Water infused with the goodness of lemon and strawberry is a refreshing summer drink that can help you stay hydrated to a great extent. Being a perfect combination of taste and health, both the ingredients lend a nice tarty, citrusy and sweet flavour to the drink. The drink also offers a great dose of vitamin C and helps in facilitating smooth digestion.

Other than this, strawberries are a powerhouse of antioxidants that help in the detox process and also improves blood circulation. Drinking this summer delight twice a day could help nourish your cells and make you feel rejuvenated like never before.



Here's how you can make strawberry lemon water:

Things You Need:





4 strawberries

3 lemon wedges

2 cups water (chilled)







Method:





To begin with, take a bowl and add chilled water to it. You may also add some ice cubes in the water depending upon your likes and preferences.

Then, cut the strawberries into two halves and add them to the bowl along with lemon wedges.

Let the flavours of the ingredient infuse in the water for some time and then sip on the drink throughout the day or twice a day.





So, beat the heat with this refreshing summer drink and keep yourself fully hydrated.





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.







