Beat The Heat With These Refreshing Dahi-Based Drinks

Piyush is an excellent drink when you're fasting, or even just to perk up on a hot day.
Now that we've shared with you a refreshing list of curd-based drinks, beat the heat by preparing these in the comforts of your kitchen.About the Author:
Meher Mirza is an independent writer and editor, with a focus on food and travel. Formerly with BBC Good Food India, she loves anime, animals and artsy things but also comics, technology and death metal.
Disclaimer:
The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.