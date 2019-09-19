Street Food Of India: How To Make Raj Kachori At Home (Watch Video)

Raj kachori is a popular snack across North

If you are a foodie, you must have pondered over the great irony about the street food fare of India, at some point in life. You may find them in street and narrow alleys but some of these iconic dishes are studded with ingredients that are anything but modest. Take for instance, 'daulat ki chaat' from Delhi, the milky dessert is packed with dry fruits, nuts and is laced with silver varq. According to legends, it was considered as a dessert only rich could afford, hence it was named 'Daulat ki chaat', 'daulat' in Hindi means wealth. Similarly, there is another chaat delicacy from North that goes by the name of 'Raj Kachori'. 'Raj' in Hindi refers to 'royal'. If you have ever had Raj Kachori, or seen it being served, you can probably guess why it is named so. The snack includes an enormously puffed pastry that is hollow from within. It is doused in a generous dash of dahi or yogurt, and loaded with an eclectic mix of chutneys, sprouts, potatoes, pomegranate seeds, masalas, bhalla, sev and so much more. You can find Raj Kachori in many local halwai and tuck shops across North. But with this recipe by famous blogger and YouTuber Manjula Jain you can make the delicacy at home in a jiffy!





The recipe posted on the YouTube Channel Manjula's kitchen is a hit with kids and adults, alike. Bookmark the recipe for your indulgent weekend brunch and impromptu gatherings.





Watch: Here's the recipe video of Raj Kachori:





