Street Food Of India: When In Delhi, These 'Chaats' Are A Must Try

We have curated a list of five of our favourite 'Dilliwali' chaat delicacies that make the capital's street food fare worth the hype.

Sushmita Sengupta  |  Updated: November 01, 2019 17:59 IST

There is no dearth of chaat delicacies in Delhi

If you have been in Delhi long enough, you are definitely no stranger to the capital's love affair with chaat. And for those who are new to the city, you are in for a ride, for there is no dearth of chaat delicacies in Delhi. Chaat that is lip-smacking, rich, decadent and intense all at once. From aloo tikki, dahi bhalla to raj kachori, there are dishes galore to tingle your taste buds. We have curated a list of five of our favourite 'Dilliwali' chaat delicacies that make the capital's street food fare bustling and worth the hype.

5 Of The Best 'Dilliwali' Chaat Delicacies That You Must Try:

1. Aloo Chaat

Deep-fried, spicy potatoes topped with chaat masala and lemon, aloo chaat has been on of Delhi's crown jewels since time immemorial. The queue outside every aloo chaat counter is a testimony of the same.

aloo chaat

2. Palak Patta Chaat

Delhi can even make boring spinach leaves fun. Palak Patta coated in a spicy besan batter are deep-fried, and slathered over with yogurt, tamarind chutney and coriander chutney. If you are lucky, you'd even find vendors tossing heaps of sev and boondi on top. Go explore!

pcvsv1qo

3. Shakarkandi Chaat

Delhi's December and a plate of Shakarkandi chaat are a match made in heaven. The chaat delicacy is made with boiled sweet potato that cut and finished with a topping of chaat masala and lemon juice. You can even ask for amtrak (or star fruit) to be added to your chaat. Okay, we are slurping now!

shakarkandi

4. Daulat Ki Chaat

Another winter staple of Delhi, Daulat Ki Chaat is a unique dessert that is available only for a few months. The foamy dessert is made by churning milk rigorously for hours. It is then left to sit out in a chilly night, the dew drops help add lightness to the milk. And the froth that collects above is scooped out delicately, and served with sugar, cardamom, pistachios and almond flakes. Sounds mystical, right? This melt-in-your-mouth dessert is truly one of a kind.

daulat ki chaat

5. Kulle Ki Chaat

A unique chaat, where fruits and veggies (mostly potatoes, watermelon and cucumber) are scooped out, and in the hollow space goes a mix of boiled chickpeas, pomegranate, sliced ginger or beetroot, chaat masala and lemon. A must-try! 

c15l5bn

Photo Credit: Aanchal Mathur

As we mentioned earlier, Delhi's cuisine is studded with chaat delicacies of all kinds. This is by no means an exhaustive compilation of all that the city has to offer. Did we miss out on your favourite? Do let us know in the comments sections below.
 

About Sushmita SenguptaSharing a strong penchant for food, Sushmita loves all things good, cheesy and greasy. Her other favourite pastime activities other than discussing food includes, reading, watching movies and binge-watching TV shows.

