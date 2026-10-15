During Navratri, kuttu (buckwheat) flour is commonly used to make puris and pakoras. However, many people prefer to avoid fried foods during the nine-day fast, as eating fried items on an empty stomach may lead to bloating and discomfort. Instead of puris, you can make kuttu rotis. The challenge is that many people find these rotis difficult to prepare. The dough often crumbles, and the rotis can break while being rolled out. Fortunately, digital creator Delhi Foodies has shared a simple trick on Instagram for making soft, puffed-up kuttu rotis that are easy to prepare at home.





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Why Is It Difficult To Make Kuttu Rotis?

Unlike wheat flour, kuttu flour is naturally gluten-free. Since it does not contain gluten, the dough lacks the elasticity and binding that wheat flour provides.

As a result, the dough can crumble easily while kneading or rolling. This often happens when the flour is not mixed with the right amount of water. If the dough is too dry, it becomes crumbly; if it contains too much water, it can turn sticky and difficult to handle. The edges of the roti may also crack or break while rolling.





The good news is that a few simple tips can help you make soft kuttu rotis with ease.

Tips To Make Soft Kuttu Rotis

Add Boiled Potato





Mix a little boiled and mashed potato into the dough. It helps bind the flour together and makes the dough easier to handle.





Use Lukewarm Water





Always use lukewarm water instead of cold water while kneading kuttu flour. This helps the flour absorb moisture more evenly and results in a smoother dough.





Roll The Roti Gently





Avoid rolling the roti too thin, as it may crack or break. Roll it gently and evenly for the best results.





Use Dry Flour Or Butter Paper





If rolling the dough feels difficult, place it between two sheets of butter paper or use a little dry flour. This makes it much easier to shape the roti without it sticking or breaking.

How To Make Kuttu (Buckwheat) Roti

Ingredients

2 cups kuttu (buckwheat) flour

2 cups water

2 medium boiled potatoes

Rock salt, to taste

2 tbsp fresh coriander, finely chopped

1 green chilli, finely chopped

1-inch piece ginger, grated

1/2 tsp black pepper powder

1 tsp roasted cumin powder

1 tbsp desi ghee or oil

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Method

Bring 2 cups of water to a boil in a kadhai. Add the chopped green chilli, coriander, grated ginger, black pepper powder, roasted cumin powder, ghee and rock salt. Stir well and add the kuttu flour. Mix until all the water is absorbed. Switch off the heat, cover the kadhai and let the mixture rest for 10-15 minutes. Transfer the mixture to a large bowl. While it is still warm enough to handle, add the grated boiled potatoes and 1 tbsp ghee. Knead into a medium-soft dough. Divide the dough into small portions and roll them into rotis. Cook the rotis on a hot tawa until done on both sides. Serve hot with your favourite Navratri dishes.

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