The festival of Navratri has begun, a time when devotees worship Goddess Durga with deep faith and devotion. While fasting is believed to offer both physical and mental benefits, it does not mean staying hungry throughout the day. Observing a fast for nine days can be challenging, especially if your body is not getting the right nutrition. Low energy levels, fatigue and weakness are common issues during prolonged fasting. This is why paying attention to your diet is essential. Here are some simple tips to help you stay healthy, energetic and well-nourished during the Navratri fast.

6 Tips To Stay Energetic During The Navratri Fast

1. Stay Hydrated

Keeping yourself hydrated is one of the most important parts of fasting. A lack of fluids can lead to dizziness, headaches and weakness. Drink water regularly throughout the day and include coconut water, chaas, lassi and fresh fruit juices in your diet to maintain hydration levels.





ALSO READ | Stay Full And Energised During Navratri With This Beetroot-Makhana Raita

2. Include Dry Fruits In Your Diet

Almonds, walnuts and cashews make excellent fasting-friendly snacks. They provide healthy fats, protein and essential nutrients that help keep your energy levels stable. A small handful of dry fruits can also help curb hunger between meals.

3. Add Protein-Rich Foods

Protein helps keep you full for longer and prevents sudden energy crashes. Include foods such as paneer, milk, yoghurt and makhana in your fasting diet. These foods can provide sustained energy throughout the day.

4. Eat Small And Frequent Meals

Instead of having one or two large meals, try eating smaller portions at regular intervals. This helps maintain steady energy levels and prevents overeating. Frequent meals can also keep hunger pangs under control during the fast.





ALSO READ | This Papaya Smoothie By Chef Kunal Kapur Is Perfect For Navratri Fasting

5. Plan Balanced Fasting Meals

A balanced vrat meal should include a mix of carbohydrates, protein and healthy fats. For example, pair sabudana khichdi with yoghurt, or enjoy sama rice with a bowl of curd and roasted peanuts. Well-balanced meals help keep you satisfied and energised for longer.

6. Avoid Fried Foods

Many people rely on sabudana vada, potato chips and pooris during fasting. While these foods are tempting, eating too much oily food can cause indigestion, bloating and sluggishness. Opt for lighter preparations whenever possible to feel more active throughout the day.





A healthy Navratri fast is all about making mindful food choices. Staying hydrated, eating balanced meals and including nutrient-rich foods in your diet can help you maintain your energy levels and enjoy the festive season without feeling tired or weak.