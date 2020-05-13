Summer Diet: How To Make Gujarati-Special Aamras Kadhi At Home

Aamras in this kadhi makes it an eclectic potpourri of flavours

The summers are upon us and we cannot wait to dig into our summer special delicacies, mostly, the mango ones. Let's admit it; a lot of us share a special bias for mangoes. There is something about the sweet, pulpy fruit that makes the scorching weather - a little more tolerable for us. No wonder, it is called the king of fruits. In India, we can have mango in any avatar - whether it is raw or ripe, cooked or uncooked, used in salads or in chutneys. If you truly want to enjoy mangoes this season, you have to try this aamras kadhi.





This Gujarati special kadhi is a delicious blend of raw mango puree, buttermilk, besan and a host of hot spices. Aamras in this kadhi makes it an eclectic potpourri of flavours. This Gujarati Kadi screams summer, and can either be paired with puri or rice. To be honest, we can also have it without any accompaniment. With this recipe video, you can make this delicious kadhi at home in a jiffy. If you would like a written recipe, you can click here.





Surprise your family members with this summer stunner; it is sure to be a show-stealer across any spread.

Here's a recipe video of aamras ki kadhi. Try it at home and let us know how you liked it in the comments below. Also write to us about the ways you like to have mangoes in summers, and your other summer favourites.





