Summer Skincare Tips: 5 Summer Fruits You Must Eat For Soft And Glowing Skin

Summer comes loaded with many fruits that can help boost skin

Let's admit it, we share a unique love-hate relationship with summers. While we love the bloom it brings along, we hate what it does to our skins. Tanned skin, parched lips, and the occasional pimples and blemishes make us never want to step out in sun ever again. But we know that is not possible. We have to go out and expose ourselves to toxic pollutants and dirt too. Thankfully, summer comes loaded with many fruits that can really be our skin's closest aides to beat the heat. Most of these fruits are packed with antioxidants and minerals that can help give you a smooth, youthful and glowing skin.











Here Are Some Fruits That Should Be Part Of Your Skin-Care Diet Today:







1. Watermelon

Did you know about 95 percent of watermelons' weight is just water?! In summers, it is very important to keep your skin hydrated and moisturised. Keeping your skin hydrated ensures it is soft and elastic. Eating watermelons could help keep your skin hydrated and fresh. Many people also use watermelon to make nourishing face masks.





2. Cantaloupe

The most vibrant member of the melon family. They are loaded with vitamin C, which is crucial to boost skin health. Like watermelons, cantaloupe also boasts of high water content.





3. Strawberries

Tarty and ever-so-delectable, strawberries are a summer delight we cannot get enough of. Strawberries are packed with antioxidants that help prevent free radical activity that is responsible for skin ageing and dullness. Strawberries make for an interesting topping for your cereals and yogurt. You can also use them to make shakes or simply have them raw and fresh.





4. Papaya

The pinkish-orange fleshed fruit can do wonders for your skin. Papaya is full of water that helps keep your skin supple and keep your skin hydrated in the scorching weather. Pineapples are a filling addition to fruit salads; they also taste delicious in smoothies.





5. Pineapple

Many people think it is a tough fruit to eat, but with these easy tips you can eat pineapple with great ease. Pineapple is enriched with vitamin C and B-6, and is also a good source of bromelain, which helps exfoliating skin naturally. You can tuck into them raw, or blend some fresh pineapples into delicious juice or smoothie.





Stock your refrigerator with these yummy fruits this summer and see their effect on your skin.







