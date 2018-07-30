Strawberries For Weight Loss: 5 Ways It Helps You Shed Kilos

Highlights Strawberries have heart-healthy properties

You have seen them in desserts, jams, smoothies and shakes. Yes, we're talking about strawberries. Strawberries are super versatile. Not only do they make decadent treats more indulgent, they have quite a reckoning in the world of health and fitness too. The fruit is loaded with vitamins, fibre, zero cholesterol, polyphenols, antioxidants, no fat and is a good source of potassium and magnesium. Moreover, it is one of the best sources of vitamin C that is known to boost immunity. According to the book 'Healing Foods' by DK publishing, "Strawberries have heart-healthy properties; they benefit the digestive system, and are the only fruit to have seeds (a source of small amounts of omega-3 fatty acids) on their exterior."





If you happen to be on a weight loss diet, strawberries may prove to be rather impactful too. Here are the reasons why strawberries should be part of your weight loss diet.

1. High on fibres: A bowlful of strawberries may prove very instrumental in shedding belly fat. The rich quantum of fibre present in strawberries helps in assisting weight loss. Fibre induces satiety, which makes you feel full for long. If you are full, you will consume less fattening foods. You can use them to top your cereals or even blend them in smoothies.





2. Low calorie: 100 grams of strawberries include 33 calories. Yes, that's it. If you are on a weight reduction diet, you need to save up on the calories you take.





3. Boosts digestion: "A tea made from the leaves is a traditional remedy to soothe acid indigestion. Fibre in the fruit can aid sluggish bowel," notes the book 'Healing Foods'. A healthy digestion plays a crucial role in weight loss. Poor digestion can lead to weight gain, as we are not able to absorb and assimilate our nutrients properly. Moreover, it may not be able to eliminate waste from our body efficiently either. This may lead to slowing down of the metabolic rate, which makes it more difficult to burn calories properly.





4. Rich in ellagic acid: Ellagic acid is a dimeric derivative of gallic acid which is found abundantly in strawberries. It helps fight inflammation and restores normal functioning of weight reducing hormones which are often blocked due to chronic inflammation.





5. Anthocyanins boost: Anthocyanins are water-soluble pigments that are packed with a range of health benefits. Strawberries are rich in aanthocyanins, which helps boost the body's production of a hormone called adiponectin. This hormone further helps in boosting metabolism and aids weight loss.





So what are you waiting for? Include these delicious berries in your diet and shed quick kilos.





Here are some healthy recipes you may try:





