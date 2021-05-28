Breakfast is one meal of the day which gives us a lot of room for experimentation and exploration. We don't have to stick to the usual roti-sabzi or dal-chawal routine. We can be inventive and cook whatever we like with whichever food we like, even while following a healthy diet. If you are also like us and like to try new and unique recipes, then we have another one for you. Healthy and tasty sooji rolls make for a perfect morning meal, which fill you up with nutrition and please your taste buds with loads of flavours.





This amazing sooji recipe for breakfast was shared on Facebook page 'Cooking With Reshu'.





Here's the step-by-step recipe of healthy sooji rolls:

Step 1 - In a grinding jar, put 1 cup sooji along with 2 tbsp atta (whole wheat flour).

Step 2 - Add some curd, some water and salt. Blend well again. Make a batter of thin consistency.

Step 3 - Add coriander leaves and red chilli flakes or red chilli powder. Let the batter rest for 5-10 minutes.

Step 4 - Grease a plate with oil. Pour batter into the plate and spread evenly. Steam it like you make idli for about 3 minutes.

Step 5 - Let it cool down and cut into long thin strips.

Step 6 - Roll the strips and keep aside.

Step 7 - Now make tempering by sauteing mustard seeds, hing, green chillies and curry leaves in oil.

Step 8 - Add the sooji rolls in the tempering and mix to coat them well. Serve.

Watch the complete recipe video of sooji rolls:

