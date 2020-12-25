Indian Cooking Tips: How To Make Suji Kachori At Home, Easy Recipe And Trick

Suji is also known as semolina

Highlights Suji is counted as a healthy flour

Suji is also known as rava

There are so many quick suji snacks you can try everyday

Kachori is a popular snack from North India that has managed to find fans across the country now. The fried, puff pastry is known to have its origins from Rajasthan, but there are many other variants of the snacks that hail from other parts of India too. Kachoris can be both savoury and sweet. It is an omnipresent snack across majority of Halwai shops. It is often paired with aloo curry, chutney and chopped onions. Kachoris are mostly made with maida, but if you are trying to avoid maida for some reasons, you can always switch to alternative flours, say semolina or suji. Suji also known as rava is known to add a delicious crispness to all dishes.





With this recipe of suji and aloo kachori by Reshu, you can make a stellar snack for everybody in the family.





Watch Suji Kachori Recipe video here:





(Also Read: Weight Loss: Move Over Upma; Try These Weight Loss-Friendly Suji Breakfast Recipes (Watch Videos)











(Also Read: Is Rava Or Suji Safe For Diabetics? 4 Recipes That'll Steal Your Heart)





Here is the step-by-step recipe of suji kachori





Promoted

1. Heat some oil in a pan.

2. Add chopped ginger, roast on low flame for 1 minute.

3. Add green chillies and peas, roast for 1 minute on low medium flame.

4. Add salt, red chilli powder, jeera powder, amchur, garam masala.

5 Add mashed boiled potatoes, mix with masalas.

6. After a minute add chopped coriander and mix.

7. Switch off the gas and let the stuffing cool.

8. Start making the dough, add some water in a pan.

9. Add salt, ajwain, oil to water and let it boil.

10. Add one cup sooji to water and stir till it becomes a nice paste.

11. Switch off the gas and keep mixing. Do not overmix.

13. Take the mixture out, add some oil in your palms and start smoothening out the mix and make a nice dough.

14. Now with the use of your hand make puris, stuff them and shape them as kachoris. Fry them until they are nice and golden.





Try it and let us know how you liked it in the comment section below.









